Sauk Valley VFWs donate to local charities

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars serve their country in wartime and peacetime, and at no time is that more evident than during the holidays.

According to the VFW Department of Illinois, more than 12 tons of food have been distributed in the past 60 days to various charities, food banks and Veterans’ Homes throughout the state. There have also been cash donations made to different organizations.

Locally, the Dixon and Rock Falls VFWs did not participate directly with the statewide program, but contributed in their own ways.

Rock Falls VFW Post 5418 wrote checks of $250 to the Sterling Nazarene Food Pantry, the Sterling PADS homeless shelter program, and Children’s National Home, a pediatric care organization.

Clothes, canned goods and miscellaneous items were also donated to Harvest Time Church in Rock Falls, to aid families in need.

Dixon VFW Post 540 bought gift cards from Oliver’s Corner Market totaling $500 that were distributed to veterans in need.

A check for $500 was also passed on to the Dixon Knights of Columbus to help fill that group’s food baskets to be distributed to families in need.