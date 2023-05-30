‘Grease’ is the word at Timber Lake Playhouse

MOUNT CARROLL – The Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will open its summer main stage season with the musical “Grease” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Grease” is directed and choreographed by Daniel Gold. The musical will also feature songs from the 1978 movie version.

Performance dates are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, through Saturday, June 3, and June 6-10. There are also matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and June 7 and 11.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org or call 815-244-2035.