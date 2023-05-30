May 31, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

‘Grease’ is the word at Timber Lake Playhouse

By Shaw Local News Network
Timber Lake Playhouse

Timber Lake Playhouse

MOUNT CARROLL – The Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will open its summer main stage season with the musical “Grease” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Grease” is directed and choreographed by Daniel Gold. The musical will also feature songs from the 1978 movie version.

Performance dates are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, through Saturday, June 3, and June 6-10. There are also matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and June 7 and 11.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org or call 815-244-2035.

SVM Community BriefsMount Carroll
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois