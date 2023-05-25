Carefree Highwaymen, Sublette cruise-in start of Sauk Valley calendar

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
Just Around the Corner
Museum music. Carefree Highwaymen will perform 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna.
Sweet sounds. The Spring Vocal Recital will be 6 p.m., Thursday, May 25 at Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling.
Making a splash. Wet Waggin’ Memorial Day Dock Jumping, starts at 9 a.m. Friday and runs until 3 p.m. Monday, May 26-29, at Southtown K9, 7829 Buell Road, Rock Falls.
Easy riders. Cruise Night in downtown Sublette on Friday, May 26.
Music
Jammin’ on the Rock, RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls
Angelina Chavez, Barn Ratz, Eli Traum, Jenn DeSantis, 5 p.m., June 1
Sterling Municipal Band
Music Under the Stars Summer Season, May 31-Aug.2, Grandon Civic Center, Central Memorial Park, Sterling. Wednesday concerts: opening entertainment begins at 6:15 p.m., band concert at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
BAJA and Under the Stars, June 7
Who Drank all the Tequila and Scott Stich, Highland Community College, guest conductor, June 14
Rodney Schueller, Aurora University, guest conductor, June 21
Josh Duffee Orchestra, special appearance, June 24
Robbie LeBlanc Show and Corynn Latta as featured vocalist, June 28
Dixon Municipal Band
Summer series, 7:30 p.m. June 8, Page Park Band Shell
Summer series, 7:30 p.m. June 15, Page Park Band Shell
Summer series, 7:30 p.m. June 22, Page Park Band Shell
Patriotic Concert, 7:30 p.m. June 30, Old Lee County Courthouse
Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon
Acoustic Circus, June 2
Fred and Ginger, June 9
Jay Vonn, June 16
Mark Hobbs, June 23
Dixon City Market, Heritage Square, Dixon
Bobbi White and Co., 5:30 p.m., June 7
Andrew Robinson, 5:30 p.m., June 14
Espinosa and Coffee, 5:30 p.m., June 21
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon
Evensong Church of Atonement (Chicago), 5 p.m., June 4
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
On Broadway Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School
Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton
Sacred Call Ministries, 6 p.m., May 29
Mission IV Quartet, 6 p.m. June 4
Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa
Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon
The First Fridays Open Mic, June 2; music acts 6:30 p.m., donation; call 815-449-2660 to inquire; fish fry 4-8 p.m.
Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon
Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3
Free Concerts in the Colony, Bishop Hill
Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, 1 p.m., June 3
Theater productions
Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon
Music Man Jr., 7:30 p.m., June 2-3
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.
She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll
Most shows: Adults $35, seniors $30, students and active duty military $20
Grease, June 1-11
The 39 Steps, June 15-25
Magic Owl Children’s Theater: Pig Tales, 11 a.m. June 20-24
The Sound of Music, June 29-July 9
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones, June 7-8
The Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel, June 14
Fire and Rain: Iconic Songs of the ‘70s, June 15
Remembering Red: A Tribute to Red Skelton with Brian Hoffman, June 28-June 29
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
The Little Mermaid Jr., 7 p.m. June 23, 24 25, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School
The Trail to Oregon!, 7 p.m., July 6, 7, 8, Theater in the Park
Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo
Jungle Book, July 12, 15, 16. Free.
Art exhibits
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon
The Human Form, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, June 2 to July 15; opening reception 6 p.m. June 9.
KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon
For the Love of Animals, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily through June 30
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Through the Lens, Summer Photography Exhibit, 5 p.m., through Aug. 11
Markets and Fairs
Lee County Fair and 4-H Show
July 27-30, Lee County 4-H Center and Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy.
Whiteside County Fair
Aug. 15-19, Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison
Carroll County Fair
Aug. 8-12, Schell Park, Milledgeville
Ogle County Fair
Aug. 2-6, 1440 N. Limekiln Road, Oregon
Dixon Park District Farmers Market, Haymarket Square, Dixon
7 a.m. to noon, Wednesday and Saturday, June 3 to Oct. 28
Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out;
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana
Auction, 10 a.m., first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday
Leydig Center, 1107 Warp Road, Dixon.
Not-for-profit thrift, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Thursday and last Saturday of the month. Donations accepted 8 a.m. to noon.
Loveland History Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon
Think Pink Craft and Vendor Show, noon to 7 p.m., June 30, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 1
Carroll County Help Center Thrift Shop, 126 South Fourth St., Savanna
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday.
Special interest
Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Lock 29 Colona.
Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.
Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.
Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston. March 20, Trunk show by Judy Bender of Belvidere.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.
PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.
Petunia City Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. first Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 110 East Third St., Dixon. Info at https://petuniacityquiltguild.com/.
Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, Fourth Friday Adventures: 9 to 11 a.m., May 26 Spring Lake Parking Lot, 9494 Illinois Route 84, Savanna, Savanna; 9 to 11 a.m, June 23, Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.
Author visits. Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon. John Thiel “Death of a Colporteur,” 11 a.m. June 17
Libraries
Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St, Sterling.
Dixon Public Library, 221 S Hennepin Ave., Dixon.
Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave, Rock Falls.
Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.
Historical societies
Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.
Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling
Bureau County Historical Society, 109 Park Ave. W, Princeton
Lectures and Seminars
Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison
In Vietnam, My Weapon Against Russia Was My Headphone, Steven Siefken, 1:30 p.m., June 4
Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hillary Blevins, 1:30 p.m., July 30
Museums and attractions
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10 to 3, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.
Dillon Home, 1005 East Third Street in Sterling. Guided tours Thursday and Friday on the hour starting at 10 a.m. and second weekend of the month.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.
Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, open May to November, 1 to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday.
Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December. Tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open Memorial Day by appointment.
Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).
Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May through October.
Summerfield Zoo, 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere.
