ROCK FALLS- The third annual Jammin’ on the Rock series will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St.

Admission to the event is free.

Featured musical acts for the opening night Angelina Chavez, Barn Ratz, Eli Traum, and Jenn DeSantis. Food and business vendors are available from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will be canceled if the weather is inclement.

For information, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.