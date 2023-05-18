Last chance at ‘The Revolutionists,’ join canal hike at Rock Falls

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Just Around the Corner

Girl power. “The Revolutionists” concludes its run with performances 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, May 18-20, at Dixon Stage Left. It’s a comedy set in 1793 Paris during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. The cast features Mali Mills of Los Angeles as Marianne Angelle. Tickets are $30, discounted for students.

On the grill. The Dixon Family YMCA Porkchop Cookout and Fundraiser will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 19. Meals are $6 for chop, $4 for hot dog; both include chips, cookie and beverage. To order, email hgrobe@dixonymca.org.

School play. The Faith Christian School production of “Every Little Crook and Nanny” will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the school, 7571 S Ridge Road, Dixon.

On Wings. The Spring Migration Bird Walk, organized by the Rock Falls Birding Trail Committee, will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. Avid local birder Tom Doig will serve as guide. Participants are asked to meet up at the Little Red Schoolhouse Parking Lot in Centennial Park, bring binoculars and water and dress for the weather. The walk will be on a paved path and last until 10 a.m.

Reunion. Northwestern Steel & Wire Remembrance Ice Cream Social will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the Dillon Home in Sterling, 1005 E. Third St. The event is free. Visit with fellow co-workers from the mill.

Craft show. The Summer Kick-Off Arts, Crafts and Vendors Show will be Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, at Northland Mall.

Wine guy. Dandelion Wine and Wild Fermentation will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Franklin Creek Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove. Dan Fitzpatrick, a master naturalist, leads this brewing class on the art of crafting wines and beers using foraged ingredients. Cost is $20. Call 815-456-2718 to inquire about availability.

Rock Falls Hike. The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will have the Indigo Bunting hike, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Lock 33 Rock Falls. A shuttle will return hikers from the Bridge 47 destination.

Memorial Service. The Palmyra Cemetery Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at Chapel in the Sugar Grove School, 351 Timber Creek Road, Dixon. Paige Burrs, state Rep. Brad Fritts, Toby Hodges, bagpiper Mike Wilkcox, bugler Chris Hammit and a color guard of the Combined Veterans Organizations will participate. Flowers will then be placed at the markers of veterans.

Demonstration. Alan Harrison will explain and demonstrate tools and survival skills of Native Americans in a free program open to the public 7 p.m., Monday, May 22, at Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. The office is accessible by those with disabilities.

Student musicians. The Woodlawn Arts Academy will have its spring music recitals at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling

Music of yesteryear. Timeless + Two, also known as Always Late, will perform 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Rock River Center in Oregon. Call 815-732-3252 to inquire about availability.

Tops in watercolor. The Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition continues through May 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

Music

Sterling Municipal Band

Music Under the Stars Summer Season, May 31-Aug.2, Grandon Civic Center, Central Memorial Park, Sterling. Wednesday concerts: opening entertainment begins at 6:15 p.m., band concert at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday concerts: begin at 7:30 p.m.

Under the Stars, May 31

Under the Stars, June 7

Scott Stich, Highland Community College, guest conductor, June 14

Rodney Schueller, Aurora University, guest conductor, June 21

Josh Duffee Orchestra, special appearance, June 24

Corynn Latta, featured vocalist, June 28

Independence Day celebration, July 5

Kidz Koncert, July 12

Big River Brass Band, July 15

Under the Stars, July 19

Randall Standridge, composer, guest conductor, July 26

Under the Stars, Season finale, Aug. 2

Dixon Municipal Band

Memorial Day Parade, May 29

Summer series, 7:30 p.m. June 8, Page Park Band Shell

Summer series, 7:30 p.m. June 15, Page Park Band Shell

Summer series, 7:30 p.m. June 22, Page Park Band Shell

Patriotic Concert, 7:30 p.m. June 30, Old Lee County Courthouse

Petunia Festival Parade, 1 p.m., July 2, St. Mary’s Catholic School to Dixon High School.

Summer series, 7:30 p.m. July 6, Page Park Band Shell

Summer series, 7:30 p.m. July 13, Page Park Band Shell

Summer series, 7:30 p.m. July 20, Page Park Band Shell

Summer series, 7:30 p.m. July 27, Page Park Band Shell

Summer series, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Page Park Band Shell

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon

Evensong Church of Atonement (Chicago), 5 p.m., June 4

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m., May 25

On Broadway Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School

Let’s Flamingle: A Tropical Fundraising Party, 5:30 p.m., Sauk Valley Food Bank, 1801 Plant Drive, Sterling

2023-24 Competition and Performance Team and Solo Auditions, 8:30 a.m.

Rhythm-Quest Rocks, 6 p.m., July 23

Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa

Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton

American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.

Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll

All concerts begin at 7 p.m., $30

Heartache Tonight, Sept. 23

Hair Band Night, Oct. 7

The Piano Man, music of Elton John and Billy Joel, Oct. 21

BritBeat: A Beatles Tribute, Nov. 4

Elvis Through the Years, Nov. 18

Bureau County Fair, Princeton

Josh Turner with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon

The First Fridays Open Mic, May 5; songwriter’s contest at 4 p.m., music acts 6:30 p.m., donation; call 815-449-2660 to inquire; fish fry 4-8 p.m.

Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon

Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Reservations 815-732-3252

Timeless + Two, aka “Always Late,” 10 a.m. May 24.

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon

Music Man Jr., 7:30 p.m., June 2-3

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.

She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Most shows: Adults $35, seniors $30, students and active duty military $20

Grease, June 1-11

The 39 Steps, June 15-25

Magic Owl Children’s Theater: Pig Tales, 11 a.m. June 20-24

The Sound of Music, June 29-July 9

Matilda Jr., July 14-16

9 to 5 The Musical, July 20-30

Bright Star, Aug. 3-13

Magic Owl Children’s Theater: Pig Tales, 2 p.m., Aug. 8, 10-12

Jersey Boys, Aug. 17-27

Church Basement Ladies, Sept. 8-10, Sept. 13-17

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 6-10

White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

Dueling Pianos, May 24-25

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

The Little Mermaid Jr., 7 p.m. June 23, 24 25, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School

The Trail to Oregon!, 7 p.m., July 6, 7, 8, Theater in the Park

Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo

Jungle Book, July 12, 15, 16. Free.

Art exhibits

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon

Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, April 28 to May 27

The Human Form, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, June 2 to July 15; opening reception 6 p.m. June 9.

KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon

For the Love of Animals, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily through June 30

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 2807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Through the Lens, Summer Photography Exhibit, 5 p.m., through Aug. 11

15th Juried Art Exhibit, 5 p.m. Aug. 25, Aug. 28-Nov. 17

Markets

Dixon Park District Farmers Market, Haymarket Square, Dixon

7 a.m. to noon, Wednesday and Saturday, June 3 to Oct. 28

Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out;

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana

Auction, 10 a.m., first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday

Leydig Center, 1107 Warp Road, Dixon.

Not-for-profit thrift, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Thursday and last Saturday of the month. Donations accepted 8 a.m. to noon.

Loveland History Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon

Think Pink Craft and Vendor Show, noon to 7 p.m., June 30, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 1

Carroll County Help Center Thrift Shop, 126 South Fourth St., Savanna

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday. $2 bag sale in children’s clothes in May

Special interest

Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Lock 29 Colona.

Rock River Center. 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.

Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston. March 20, Trunk show by Judy Bender of Belvidere.

General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.

PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.

Petunia City Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. first Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 110 East Third St., Dixon. Info at https://petuniacityquiltguild.com/.

Library programs

Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. second Saturday. Lego Club 10 a.m. first Saturday. Roleplaying club, 3:30 p.m. Monday. Monarch story time, 6 p.m. second Monday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Bluestem Books, 2 p.m. second Tuesday. Library bingo, 3 p.m. fourth Friday. Reading with therapy dogs, 10 a.m. third Saturday.

Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. third Wednesdays; Literary merits, 2 p.m. fourth Tuesday;Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15

Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays.

Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Historical societies

Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.

Native Americans by Alan Harrison, 7 p.m. May 22

Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling

Bureau County Historical Society, 109 Park Ave. W, Princeton

Lectures and Seminars

Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison

Saga of the Lilac Bush, An American Pioneer Narrative, Patricia Pessman, 1:30 p.m., May 31

In Vietnam, My Weapon Against Russia Was My Headphone, Steven Siefken, 1:30 p.m., June 4

Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hillary Blevins, 1:30 p.m., July 30

Museums and attractions

Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10 to 3, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.

Dillon Home, 1005 East Third Street in Sterling. Guided tours Thursday and Friday on the hour starting at 10 a.m. and second weekend of the month.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.

Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, open May to November, 1 to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday.

Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December. Tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.

Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May through October.

Summerfield Zoo, 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).

