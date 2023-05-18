5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Strike up the orchestra, hit the carnival rides

The music that accompanied the first moon landing will be the centerpiece of an orchestral concert in Dixon. The carnival is set up in Rock Falls along the Rock River. Plus, the first big garage sale of the season will be in Sterling and Rock Falls through the weekend. All this and more in 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley.
1 Outdoor fun. The St. Andrew Carnival will be Thursday to Sunday, May 18-21 in the parking lot across from the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls. Arm bands are $30 the first three days, then $35 on Sunday.
2 Driveway deals. Community Garage Sales for Rock Falls and Sterling will start 6:30 a.m. Friday, May 19 and run until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Locations of sellers are available from Rockfallschamber.com/garagesales.
3 Pop the cork. The Art in a Bottle wine tasting gala will be 6 p.m. Friday, May 19 at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. Dress is cocktail attire. Music by Al and Jeannie Brown. Tickets are $75. Inquire about availability, 815-285-4924.
4 Make it majestic. Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” will occupy the second act of a Rendezvous Arts Orchestra concert, 5 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. The orchestra, composed of Chicago-area musicians, will be conducted by Tim Boles. Also on the program sponsored by the Canterbury Concert Series: the overture from “The Marriage of Figaro,” Dvorak’s “Larghetto” and Gioachino Rossini’s “La Gadra Lazza” overture. Tickets start at $5.
5 Great Outdoors. The Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA will have its Outdoor Adventure Fest 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2505 Avenue E., Sterling. The event is free and will have a fishing derby, bounce house, face painting, a Hoo Haven presentation, vendor showcase and free shirt for the 400 kids in attendance.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information including photos for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.