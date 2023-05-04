Make way for the Best of Dixon Gala, Loveland’s spring craft show

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Shaw Local News Network’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.

Just Around the Corner

Recognizing Dixon’s best. The Best of Dixon Gala, will be 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon. Awards will be presented for citizen of the year, Four Under 40, volunteer of the year and business of the year. The event’s website says the event is sold out.

Crafting extravaganza. The Loveland Community House at 513 W. Second St., Dixon will have its Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show, featuring an assortment of homemade crafts and seasonal items, handmade jewelry and nationally known vendor products. The show will be noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Fairy tale ending. Polo Community Theater’s stage production of “Hyronomous A. Frog,” about an inept and lonely frog prince who lives in a bog, will have five performances starting Friday at Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo. The full schedule is: 7 p.m. May 5-6 and May 12, and at 2 p.m. May 7 and May 13. Adult tickets are $15, with discounts for children and seniors.

Game night. The Savanna Museum & Cultural Center will have a game night 4:30 - 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 in conjunction with Savanna Chamber’s First Friday and Cinco de Mayo celebration. The museum will serve up taquitos de pollo, gorditas, and salsa and chips with horchata to wash it down. All three floors of the museum will be open, the model trains will run and traditional board games will be played. Donations are accepted.

Every dog has its day. The Super Retriever Series will have its 2023 season splash off for dock jumping from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7 at Southtown K9, 7829 Buell Road, Rock Falls. The top three dogs will be invited to the crown championship Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Sounds right. Harold Harrison, will perform 6:30 p.m. Saturday May 6, at Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Brush technique. Beth Shadur of Highland Park will have a painting demonstration during the opening reception for the 39th Illinois Watercolor Society National Show at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. Shadur, who is the juror for the exhibit, will also present her awards for best entries. The exhibit of watercolor paintings runs through May 27.

Green thumb sale. The Polo Woman’s Garden Club will have its annual perennial plant sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Polo Community High School agriculture department, 100 S. Union Avenue. The sale of plants grown from local gardens will occur the same day as the opening for the Polo FFA greenhouse. Proceeds will go to city beautification and the preservation of local flora and fauna.

Assist the youth. The Teen Turn Drive-Thru Draw Down will be 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Teen Turf building at 235 W. Main in Amboy. Tickets are $50 and include two dinners, dessert and a chance to win the grand prize of $1,500. There will also be a virtual auction.

Music makers. The Rock Falls High School Spring Concert will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at RB&W Park in Rock Falls. The school’s band, jazz band and choir will perform.

Wind ensemble: True Colors Baroque, featuring nationally recognized recorder player Lisette Kielson, violinists Wendy Benner and Vannia Phillips and harpsichordist David Schrader, will perform in a Rendezvous Arts production along with pulp-paper artist Don Widmer, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Dixon Stage Left.

Music

Sterling Municipal Band

Music Under the Stars Summer Season, May 31-Aug.2, Grandon Civic Center, Central Memorial Park, Sterling. Wednesday concerts: opening entertainment begins at 6:15 p.m., band concert at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday concerts: begin at 7:30 p.m.

Scott Stich, Highland Community College, guest conductor, June 14

Rodney Schueller, Aurora University, guest conductor, June 21

Josh Duffee Orchestra, special appearance, June 24

Corynn Latta, featured vocalist, June 28

Independence Day celebration, July 5

Kidz Koncert, July 12

Big River Brass Band, July 15

Randall Standridge, composer, guest conductor, July 26

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon

Evensong Church of Atonement (Chicago), 5 p.m., June 4

Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling

Spring Music Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling

Spring Vocal Recital, 6 p.m., May 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., Sterling

Dance Recital, 6:30 p.m. June 2, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., June 3, Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School

Clinton Symphony Orchestra, Clinton, Iowa

Pops Concert, June 4, Riverview Park Bandshell, Clinton

American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.

Coloma Park District, Rock Falls Community Building

Youth Center Dances, 7 p.m. May 13. $3.

Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll

All concerts begin at 7 p.m., $30

Heartache Tonight, Sept. 23

Hair Band Night, Oct. 7

The Piano Man, music of Elton John and Billy Joel, Oct. 21

BritBeat: A Beatles Tribute, Nov. 4

Elvis Through the Years, Nov. 18

Bureau County Fair, Princeton

Josh Turner with Sara Evans, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24

Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon

The First Fridays Open Mic, May 5; songwriter’s contest at 4 p.m., music acts 6:30 p.m., donation; call 815-449-2660 to inquire; fish fry 4-8 p.m.

Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon

Second Saturday Open Mic signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3

Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Todd Lorenc, 6:30 p.m., May 13

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Reservations 815-732-3252

Frankie Valli Tribute by Jerry Armstrong, 1 p.m., May 17, $8

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon

From The New World, Rendezvous Arts Orchestra, 5 p.m., May 21

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

The Revolutionists, 7:30 p.m. May 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20.

Pride and Prejudice, 7:30 p.m. July 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23.

She Kills Monsters, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 13.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Most shows: Adults $35, seniors $30, students and active duty military $20

The Lightning Thief, May 12-13

Grease, June 1-11

The 39 Steps, June 15-25

Magic Owl Children’s Theater: Pig Tales, 11 a.m. June 20-24

The Sound of Music, June 29-July 9

Matilda Jr., July 14-16

9 to 5 The Musical, July 20-30

Bright Star, Aug. 3-13

Magic Owl Children’s Theater: Pig Tales, 2 p.m., Aug. 8, 10-12

Jersey Boys, Aug. 17-27

Church Basement Ladies, Sept. 8-10, Sept. 13-17

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 6-10

White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

Vito Zatto Show, May 17-18

Dueling Pianos, May 24-25

Polo Community Theater, Polo Town Hall, 117 N. Franklin Ave., Polo

Hyronomous A. Frog, 7 p.m. May 12, 2 p.m. May 13.

Jungle Book, July 12, 15, 16. Free.

Art exhibits

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon

Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, April 28 to May 27.

The Human Form, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, June 2 to July 15; opening reception 6 p.m. June 9.

KSB Hospital Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon

For the Love of Animals, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily through June 30

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 106 Avenue A in Sterling

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out;

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road, Chana

Auction, 10 a.m., first and third Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second and fourth Saturday and Sunday

Leydig Center, 1107 Warp Road, Dixon.

Not-for-profit thrift, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Thursday and last Saturday of the month. Donations accepted 8 a.m. to noon.

Polo Women’s Garden Club, 100 S. Union Ave., Polo

Perennial plant sale, 8 a.m. May 6.

Loveland History Museum, 513 W. Second St., Dixon

Spring fling craft and vendor show, noon to 6 p.m., May 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 6.

Carroll County Help Center Thrift Shop, 126 South Fourth St., Savanna

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday. $2 bag sale in children’s clothes in May

Special interest

Friends of the Hennepin Canal. Indigo Bunting hike, 1:30 p.m. May 21, Lock 33 Rock Falls; Woodchuck hike, 1:30 p.m. June 11, Lock 29 Colona.

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon. Cancer support, 2 p.m. fourth Wednesday. Caregiver support, 10 a.m., first and third Tuesday. Diabetic support, 11 a.m., first Wednesday. Low vision support, noon second and fourth Tuesday.

Alcoholics Anonymous for Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside Counties. 1-800-452-7990. www.aa-nia.org.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 3:30 p.m. first Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St., Chadwick.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group, 6:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays, Crossroads Community Center, 201 W. Market St., Morrison

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Country Crossroads Quilt Guild, 7 p.m. third Monday, Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road; Forreston. March 20, Trunk show by Judy Bender of Belvidere.

General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Franklin Grove chapter, 7 p.m. first Monday, Atlasta Park, Franklin Grove.

PFLAG Sauk Valley. Support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and family members. 4 p.m. third Sunday (except June and September), First Presbyterian Church, 410 Second Ave., Sterling. Zoom available. Contact pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com.

Petunia City Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. first Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 110 East Third St., Dixon. Info at https://petuniacityquiltguild.com/. Lori Dickman, organize scrap stash, May 1.

Author visits. Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon. Cat Clarke, 11 a.m. April 29

Library programs

Sterling Public Library. Preschool story time, 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. second Saturday. Lego Club 10 a.m. first Saturday. Roleplaying club, 3:30 p.m. Monday. Monarch story time, 6 p.m. second Monday. Teen game night, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesdays. 5-star reads book club, 11:30 a.m. second Saturday. Adults Reading Kids Stuff, 6 p.m. last Tuesday. Bluestem Books, 2 p.m. second Tuesday. Library bingo, 3 p.m. fourth Friday. Reading with therapy dogs, 10 a.m. third Saturday.

Dixon Public Library. Preschool storytime, ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Baby-toddler storytime, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Orbital book group, 6 p.m. third Wednesdays; Literary merits, 2 p.m. fourth Tuesday;Morning mysteries, 10:30 a.m. Mondays; Computer coding club, every other Thursday K-1, 2:45, Grades 2-3, 3:30, Grades 4-5, 4:15

Rock Falls Public Library. Book clubs, 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday of month, 10 a.m. first Thursday of month. Morning Makers, 10 a.m. first and third Fridays.

Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison. Lego club, 10:30 a.m. first Saturday. Storytime, 7 p.m. Thursday.

Historical societies

Lee County Historical and Genealogy Society, 113 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.

Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society, Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St. Sterling

Bureau County Historical Society, 109 Park Ave. W, Princeton

Lectures and Seminars

Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison

Saga of the Lilac Bush, An American Pioneer Narrative, Patricia Pessman, 1:30 p.m., May 31

In Vietnam, My Weapon Against Russia Was My Headphone, Steven Siefken, 1:30 p.m., June 4

Exploring Family Trees at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hillary Blevins, 1:30 p.m., July 30

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce

Illinois Secure Choice retirement savings program session, 11:45 a.m. May 9, Brandywine Banquet Center, 441 Illinois Route 2, Dixon. Register by May 5 at 815-625-2400 or saukvalleyareachamber.com

Stockton Heritage Museum, 107 W. Front St., Stockton

Civil War Ladies Dress from Head to Toe by Karen Brose, 2 p.m., May 7

Museums and attractions

Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Chaplin Creek Village, full-scale historical restoration project depicting a prairie settlement typical of the middle 19th century, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove.

Dillon Home, 1005 East Third Street in Sterling. Guided tours Thursday and Friday on the hour starting at 10 a.m. and second weekend of the month.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free.

Morrison Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, open May to November, 1 to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday.

Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, open April to December. Tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Roberts Armory World War II Museum, Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, Rochelle. Open by appointment.

Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 406 Main St., Savanna. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May through October.

Summerfield Zoo, 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day).

