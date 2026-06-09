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Sauk Valley

Multiple crews battle Grand Detour house fire

Generic fire truck image

A firetruck

By Payton Felix

A two-story residence in Grand Detour caught fire early Monday morning and required crews from 13 fire departments across four counties to bring the blaze under control.

The Dixon Rural Fire Protection District and Dixon City Fire Department were dispatched at 2:13 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Broad Street. When firefighters arrived around seven minutes later, they found heavy fire in the rear of the structure. Crews immediately called for additional resources through a mutual-aid box alarm, which was upgraded to a second alarm shortly after, according to a Monday news release from Dixon Rural Fire.

Crews located a resident outside the home and transported the person to OSF St. Katherine Medical Center in Dixon. No firefighters were injured, according to the release.

The fire was brought under control and the scene was cleared by 6:03 a.m. Its cause remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release.

The response included crews from the Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments and the protection districts in Oregon, Franklin Grove, Amboy, Sublette, Mount Morris, Byron, Polo, Ashton, and Milledgeville. It also involved the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the state fire marshal, CGH EMS, Advance EMS, ComEd and NICOR, according to the release.

Grand DetourOgle CountyDixon Fire DepartmentDixon Rural Fire DepartmentOSF Saint KatharineRock Falls Fire DepartmentSterling Fire DepartmentOregonFranklin GroveAmboySubletteMount MorrisByronPoloAshtonMilledgevilleLee County Sheriff's OfficeCGHFire
Payton Felix

Payton Felix

Payton Felix reports on local news in the Sauk Valley for the Shaw Local News Network. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago in May of 2023.