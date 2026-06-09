Multiple crews battle Grand Detour house fire

A two-story residence in Grand Detour caught fire early Monday morning and required crews from 13 fire departments across four counties to bring the blaze under control.

The Dixon Rural Fire Protection District and Dixon City Fire Department were dispatched at 2:13 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Broad Street. When firefighters arrived around seven minutes later, they found heavy fire in the rear of the structure. Crews immediately called for additional resources through a mutual-aid box alarm, which was upgraded to a second alarm shortly after, according to a Monday news release from Dixon Rural Fire.

Crews located a resident outside the home and transported the person to OSF St. Katherine Medical Center in Dixon. No firefighters were injured, according to the release.

The fire was brought under control and the scene was cleared by 6:03 a.m. Its cause remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the release.

The response included crews from the Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments and the protection districts in Oregon, Franklin Grove, Amboy, Sublette, Mount Morris, Byron, Polo, Ashton, and Milledgeville. It also involved the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the state fire marshal, CGH EMS, Advance EMS, ComEd and NICOR, according to the release.