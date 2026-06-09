Moms’ Group at OSF Saint Katharine hosts outdoor pop‑up playdate June 18 at Lowell Park

The Moms’ Group at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon is inviting local families to attend its next quarterly pop‑up playdate at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Lowell Park in Dixon. (Photo provided by Tom Wadsworth)

The Moms’ Group at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon is inviting local families to attend its next quarterly pop‑up playdate at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Lowell Park in Dixon.

This casual picnic‑in‑the‑park gathering encourages families to pack a picnic and enjoy an evening of connection and play at the park’s play area. Lowell Park offers a variety of family‑friendly amenities, including picnic tables, a playground, swings and a zip line.

While hosted by the Moms’ Group, dads and caregivers are also welcome to attend and join in the fun.

In the event of rain or inclement weather, the playdate will be rescheduled for the following Thursday, June 25, at the same time and location.