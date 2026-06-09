Amboy Education Foundation awards scholarships

The Amboy Education Foundation awarded $67,500 in scholarships to students in Amboy schools for the 2025-26 school year.

The scholarships are made possible by memorials, endowments and fundraisers, including the Amboy Education Foundation Golf for Education golf outing. The outing is scheduled for Aug. 7 at Shady Oaks Country Club in Amboy.

Other AEF fundraisers include the annual Beer, Wine and Cheese Gala, held in April.

The scholarships and recipients are: