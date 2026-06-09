Amboy Education Foundation awards scholarships

The Amboy Education Foundation awarded $67,500 in scholarships to students in Amboy schools for the 2025-26 school year.
The scholarships are made possible by memorials, endowments and fundraisers, including the Amboy Education Foundation Golf for Education golf outing. The outing is scheduled for Aug. 7 at Shady Oaks Country Club in Amboy.
Other AEF fundraisers include the annual Beer, Wine and Cheese Gala, held in April.
The scholarships and recipients are:
- Shirley Rolf Whiteside Area Career Center Scholarships: Charlotte Patterson; Gianna Dempsey; Teagan Payne; Faith Fenwick.
- Shirley Rolf Bachelor’s Degree Scholarships: Kiara Karlson; Bella Yanos.
- William and Betty Kidd Scholarship, 4-year-college recipients: Ellie McLaughlin, Kiara Karlson, Micah Miller.
- William and Betty Kidd Scholarship, associate degree/trade school recipients: Grace Althaus, Anna Carlson, Peyton Payne, Alyvia Whelchel, Jadyn Whelchel, Brittlyn Whitman.
- William and Betty Kidd Scholarship, dual enrollment recipients: Maddie Althaus, Jake Dinges, Leighton Gulley, Liliann Leffelman, Jose Lopez, Alexa McKendry, Addison Blaine, Henry Klein, Tori Pollock, Sydney Whelchel.
- David Sprung Memorial Scholarship: Kiara Karlson.
- Jason Bonnell Memorial Scholarship: Anna Carlson.
- William and Betty Kidd Scholarship, prior recipients: Emma Dinges, Landon Whelchel, Elly Jones, Tyrah Vaessen, Dominic Fonderolli.
- Sylvan and Virginia Leffelman Scholarship, prior recipients: Emma Dinges, Landon Whelchel.