Boston Leather in Sterling celebrates 35 years of Valentino family leadership

In the world of manufacturing, 35 years represents more than just a passage of time; it marks a generation of dedication, evolution, and unwavering commitment.

This year, Boston Leather in Sterling is celebrating a milestone that defines its modern era: 35 years of Valentino Family leadership.

The story of Boston Leather began in Chicago in 1938, built on the foundations of traditional craftsmanship and American utility. However, the company’s trajectory changed in 1991, when Tony Valentino and his wife, Geri, took a leap of faith and purchased the brand. Tony transformed a specialized operation into a globally recognized leader in leather gear for first responders.

While Boston Leather’s products are now found on duty belts and uniforms across the world, the heart of the operation remains firmly planted in the Midwest. The move from Chicago to a dedicated facility in Sterling allowed the company to cultivate a culture of family values and meticulous attention to detail, according to a news release.

“Every piece of leather we craft is a testament to our commitment to supporting the heroic men and women who put their lives on the line every day,” the company stated. “We have never lost sight of our mission: providing gear that makes a true difference in the field.”

Under Tony’s leadership, the company has maintained its “Made in the USA” heritage, utilizing top-grain leathers and time-honored techniques to serve police, fire, and EMS professionals. Whether it is a radio holder, a custom holster, or the signature Boston Leather suspenders, the focus has remained on reliability and professional standards.

For those in the Sauk Valley area looking to experience Boston Leather’s craftsmanship firsthand, their professional-grade belts are available locally at Modern Shoe Shop and Kaleels, in Dixon, and The Fitting Room in Sterling.