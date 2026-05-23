Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Sterling boys tennis takes second at Geneseo Sectional: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Aron Rivera

Aron Rivera (Photo contributed by Sterling)

By Drake Lansman

Boys tennis

Sterling takes second at Geneseo sectional: The Golden Warriors finished with 15 points as a team, trailing only Dunlap (36). Newman (six) was sixth and Dixon (four) tied for seventh.

In the singles semifinals, Newman’s Joel Rhodes fell 6-1, 6-3 to Dunlap’s Dresden Michel. Sterling’s Aron Rivera fell 6-2, 6-3 to Dunlap’s Ethan Laclef. Laclef won 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 in the all-Dunlap final.

In the third-place match, the third-seeded Rivera beat top-seeded Rhodes 6-2, 6-4.

In the doubles semifinals, Sterling’s Micah Peterson and Jacob Prevo fell 6-2, 6-1 to Dunlap’s top-seeded duo. They fell 6-4, 6-2 to a Peoria Christian duo in the third-place match.

PremiumPrep SportsHigh School SportsSauk ValleyIHSASterling PrepsNewman Central Catholic PrepsDixon PrepsSauk Valley Front Headlines
Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.