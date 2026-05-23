Oregon softball beats Rock Falls 8-0, wins first regional title in four years on its home field

Oregon's Izzy Berg pitches against Rock Falls at the 2A Oregon Regional on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

The Oregon softball team does not seem like a squad that features four sophomores and two freshmen in its starting nine.

That youth has not stopped the Hawks from an impressive start to the postseason through two games.

Oregon beat Rock Falls 8-0 on Saturday afternoon to win a Class 2A regional title on its home field at Oregon Park West. It was the Hawks’ first regional title since going back-to-back in 2021-22.

Sophomore Izzy Berg pitched her second straight complete game one-hitter in two postseason shutouts, striking out 12 as second-seeded Oregon beat the sixth-seeded Rockets for a third time this season.

Berg was coming off a 14-strikeout effort in a 6-0 win over Somonauk to open the postseason.

“We know how hard it is to beat a team three times,” Berg said. “It feels really good.”

Final: Oregon 8, Rock Falls 0



Hawks win the Class 2A Oregon Regional title pic.twitter.com/bqE839L0pE — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) May 23, 2026

Saturday’s matchup was a pitchers’ duel for two innings before the Hawks (19-12) struck first in the second time through their order.

Sophomore Ashlee Mundell hit a two-run double with two outs after freshman Kylie Morrow and Lola Schwarz had the Hawks’ first two hits of the game.

Mundell came through two more times in the win, tacking on an RBI single in the fifth inning and two-run single in the sixth.

“Being up there with two outs and having runners on base, it’s a big responsibility you have to take on,” Mundell said. “But once you just have the mindset of hitting the ball and just remembering, ‘head down’ and all of your stuff, then you’ll be fine.”

Oregon's Ashlee Mundell throws to first for an out during the championship game against Rock Falls at 2A Oregon Regional on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

Oregon pulled away with five runs in the sixth inning. Having the offense tack on and the defense make plays helped Berg relax. Oregon sophomore center fielder Giselle Zavala made two nice catches on line drives to rob RF’s Madi Eikenberry of two potential extra base hits.

“It took a lot of stress off me, especially with Giselle Zavala in center field and Ashlee at short,” Berg said. “They really helped me out a lot.”

The Rockets’ only other baserunners came on a hit batter, catcher’s interference and a walk. Berg struck out the side in the fourth and retired the fifth in order.

Zavala said she was proud to help out her pitcher on defense. She also had an RBI single and scored a run.

Oregon centerfielder Giselle Zavala stretches to make the catch as she chases down a Rock Falls' fly ball for an out during the championship game at the 2A Oregon Regional on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

“She’s an amazing pitcher,” Zavala said. “Just making those plays behind her really help hype up the team and I’m just really excited to make more of those plays.”

The win gives the young Hawks confidence heading into a matchup with Big Northern Conference champion North Boone (30-5), a team they have already played during the regular season. The Vikings won 11-1 and 5-0.

“Our mentality is going to be up a lot,” Mundell said. “We’re going to have a lot of good energy coming into our next game.

“It’s going to be exciting.”

Silva kept the Rockets within striking distance until the Hawks started to find their rhythm. She had 10 strikeouts and no walks, allowing 11 hits.

“Unfortunately, we hit it right at people,” RF coach Steve Giddings said. “Madisyn smoked two to right center but the girl shifted over on us, played her perfectly. And the other balls were hit hard right at people. We just couldn’t find the holes. We got baserunners on, we just couldn’t execute after that.”

Rock Falls centerfielder Madisyn Eikenberry dives for a line drive against Oregon during the championship game of the 2A Oregon Regional on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at Oregon Park West. (Earleen Hinton)

The Rockets are on track to return nearly all of their players with just two seniors on the team.

Oregon’s first-year head coach Abby Baker said her team’s good pitching, defense and continuous approach at the plate was key. And although the Hawks are mostly young, they have plenty of talent.

“It’s been good to see here at the end of the season just kind of pulling it all together,” Baker said. “We kind of had a little low point there toward the end of conference, but I think we kind of know what we’re made of and that we can go out and compete with some of the best teams, no matter how old they are.”