Memorial Day services, parades set throughout the Sauk Valley

FILE: An honor guard stands at attention Monday, May 26, 2025, during a ceremony at the Dixon riverfront in recognition of Memorial Day. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling

Sterling American Legion Post 296 is inviting the public to a Memorial Day ceremony that will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. A guest speaker will be scheduled for the ceremony.

Inclement weather will move the ceremony to the Sterling High School Auditorium.

Rock Falls

Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 is inviting the community to attend Memorial Day services Monday, May 25, to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives while serving the nation.

9 a.m.: Rifle volley and taps at the Lower Dam, 300 W. First St., Rock Falls. Members of the Rock Falls American Legion and Sterling American Legion Post 296 will conduct a rifle volley and play taps at Rock Falls Lower Dam. Community members are invited to toss wreathes into the Rock River in memory of their fallen veterans. Organizers ask that plastic wreaths and artificial flowers not be thrown into the river.

11 a.m.: Memorial Day service at Coloma Township Cemetery, 606 Emmons Ave., Rock Falls. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dalmus Meeks. Following the service, the community is invited to the Rock Falls American Legion, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, for a light lunch.

2:45 p.m.: American flag mural dedication at Veterans Park, 500 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls. A dedication ceremony for the new American flag mural will take place at Veterans Park.

3 p.m.: “Taps Across America” at Veterans Park, 500 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls. At 3 p.m. local time, communities across the nation will participate in “Taps Across America, a tribute honoring America’s fallen heroes. Rock Falls American Legion Post 902 will participate with a rifle volley followed by taps.

The public is invited to attend one or all of the services throughout the day. For more information, contact Commander John Roush of the Rock Falls American Legion at 815-626-3862 or Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106.

Dixon

Dixon’s 2026 Memorial Day Parade is Monday, May 25, starting at 10 a.m. The Dixon Police Department will be assisting by closing off the parade route to vehicular traffic.

The parade starts at Heritage Crossing and the route is as follows:

West on West River Street to South Peoria Avenue

South on South Peoria Avenue to West Second Street

East on West Second Street to South Dement Avenue

South on South Dement Avenue to Oakwood Cemetery

Morrison

Morrison’s Memorial Day parade will start at 10:30 a.m. May 25 at the American Legion Post on East Main Street and will head west to Genesee Street.

The parade will then proceed north on Genesee Street to High Street and into the Morrison Veterans Park & Memorial at Grove Hill Cemetery.

In honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, a red, white and blue convertible will be in the parade with various riders, including Mayor Scott Vandermyde and Morrison American Legion Post’s oldest member, Bob Brands.

The guest speaker will be Morrison native Korey Zigler, who recently concluded four years of military service and received an honorable discharge at the rank of sergeant.

Sublette

A Memorial Day service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at the Veterans Memorial near the Ellice Dinges Center in Sublette.

Village President John Stenzel will serve as master of ceremonies and Pastor Tim Bivins will give the Memorial Day address.

Everyone is urged to bring a lawn chair and take part in the service.

Compton and West Brooklyn

Compton-West Brooklyn American Legion Post 657 will host two Memorial Day services Monday, May 25.

A ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Compton Melugin’s Grove Cemetery, with a flag-burning ceremony afterward.

A ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the West Brooklyn Cemetery.