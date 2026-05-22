City of Sterling and Sterling Main Street unveil Patriotic Banner Series for summer of 2026

The city of Sterling and Sterling Main Street are proud to announce the installation of a new series of banners along the First Avenue Bridge in celebration of the upcoming America 250 commemoration.
This striking banner display highlights the spirit, history and pride of Sterling through the lens of local photographer Paul Gierhart. Each banner captures a uniquely patriotic glimpse of the community, showcasing iconic landmarks and symbols that reflect the city’s deep-rooted heritage and connection to the nation’s story.
Featured images include:
- American Legion Post 296’s Veterans Memorial, honoring those who have served
- The historic 1890 Soldiers’ Monument at Central Memorial Park
- The beloved Sterling Theater, a cornerstone of downtown culture
- A majestic bald eagle soaring above the Rock River, symbolizing freedom and strength
Together, these images create a visual tribute that celebrates both local pride and national history as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.
“These banners are more than just decoration – they tell the story of Sterling,” said Janna Groharing, executive director of Sterling Main Street. “Through Paul’s photography, we’re able to highlight meaningful places and symbols that resonate with our community while honoring the broader America 250 celebration.”
The city and Sterling Main Street invite the public to experience the banners firsthand and take a moment to reflect on the people, places, and history that make Sterling a proud part of America’s story. The banners wil be displayed from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
As part of the America 250 celebration, Sterling will also host several other events.
- The Union Pacific’s famed Big Boy No. 4014 steam engine will stop in Sterling on its Coast-to-Coast Tour from 1:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Sterling Marketplace.
- The Sterling Municipal Band kicks off its 10-week “Music Under the Stars” summer concert series on Wednesday, June 3, at the Grandon Civic Center.
- The community is also invited to attend a new, free, community event – Sterling Street Fest – from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, in downtown Sterling, where the patriotic spirit will continue with a vibrant downtown celebration honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary. The festival will include live entertainment, local vendors and family friendly activities.