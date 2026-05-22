City of Sterling and Sterling Main Street unveil Patriotic Banner Series for summer of 2026

A look at the four banners part of the Patriotic Banner Series that will go up on First Ave. in Sterling to honor the upcoming America 250 celebrations. (Photo provided by City of Sterling)

The city of Sterling and Sterling Main Street are proud to announce the installation of a new series of banners along the First Avenue Bridge in celebration of the upcoming America 250 commemoration.

This striking banner display highlights the spirit, history and pride of Sterling through the lens of local photographer Paul Gierhart. Each banner captures a uniquely patriotic glimpse of the community, showcasing iconic landmarks and symbols that reflect the city’s deep-rooted heritage and connection to the nation’s story.

Featured images include:

American Legion Post 296’s Veterans Memorial, honoring those who have served

The historic 1890 Soldiers’ Monument at Central Memorial Park

The beloved Sterling Theater, a cornerstone of downtown culture

A majestic bald eagle soaring above the Rock River, symbolizing freedom and strength

Together, these images create a visual tribute that celebrates both local pride and national history as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.

“These banners are more than just decoration – they tell the story of Sterling,” said Janna Groharing, executive director of Sterling Main Street. “Through Paul’s photography, we’re able to highlight meaningful places and symbols that resonate with our community while honoring the broader America 250 celebration.”

The city and Sterling Main Street invite the public to experience the banners firsthand and take a moment to reflect on the people, places, and history that make Sterling a proud part of America’s story. The banners wil be displayed from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

As part of the America 250 celebration, Sterling will also host several other events.