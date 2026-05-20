Fulton freshman Kerby Germann has walk-off hit in 4-3 postseason softball win at Newman

Fulton’s Kerby Germann celebrates driving in the game winning run against Newman Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman. (Alex T. Paschal)

Fulton’s Kerby Germann has had quite the freshman year in four different sports.

She is a four-event state qualifier in track and field, a state wrestling qualifier and second-team IVCA All-State player in volleyball.

She added another clip to the highlight reel in Tuesday’s Class 1A Newman Regional semifinal matchup against the Comets.

Germann blooped a walk-off single that scored Madison Bolton to send the Steamers to a 4-3 victory over Newman after an 0-for-2 start at the plate.

With the win, fourth-seeded Fulton (18-10) advanced to face top-seeded Morrison (19-6) in Friday’s regional final at 4:30 p.m. The Fillies beat West Carroll 10-0 in six innings.

Fulton’s seventh-inning rallied started with Bolton reaching on an error after laying down a bunt. Germann delivered the winning hit with two outs as Bolton slid past a tag attempt at the plate.

“She’s got great power,” Fulton coach Derek Germann said. “All we were talking the whole time yesterday was hard-hit balls. All we’ve got to do is put it in play. We don’t need home runs.”

It was a shallow fly ball that sealed the win.

Final: Fulton 4, Newman 3.



Kerby Germann walks it off to send Steamers to Friday's 1A Newman Regional final. Great game. pic.twitter.com/BupQjbP2B3 — Drake Lansman (@Drake_Lansman) May 19, 2026

Fulton senior Jessa Read went the distance in the circle, scattering eight hits and striking out one in seven innings.

Zoe Kunau gave Fulton a 2-0 lead with a two-out, two-run double in the third inning. She also started the sixth inning with a three-base error after a line drive was dropped in right field. She tied the game 3-3 after a Germann RBI single.

“Zoe’s a gamer, always has been,” Coach Germann said. “Zoe will always do the right thing, and that’s what’s fun about her. She’s developed from a young ninth-grader playing up to now a really seasoned junior.”

Fulton’s Zoe Kunau hauls in a fly ball against Newman Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Class 1A softball regionals at Newman. (Alex T. Paschal)

Fulton had to battle back after Newman took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. Bostyn Ruch tied the game with a two-run single, and Anna Propheter knocked in Newman’s third run.

Newman sophomore pitcher Gianna Vance helped keep the Comets in it, going the distance. She was saddled with two unearned runs in the loss.

“Gianna pitched a fantastic game,” Coach Germann said. “She kept us off-balance. She had great plays from Lucy [Oetting] at shortstop.”

Newman’s Gianna Vance fires a pitch against Fulton Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Class 1A softball regionals at Newman. (Alex T. Paschal)

Fulton avenged an early-season 10-6 loss to Newman with the win. They did not have a full lineup in that game.

“I think Jessa and Gianna had a real good head-to-head today with Jessa coming out on top,” Coach Germann said. “Situational hitting was nice, and it’s always nice to have a walk-off.”

Fulton won despite being outhit 8-6. Germann and Kunau each had two hits and two RBIs.

Haley Smither scored a run and singled. She said the Steamers stayed relaxed when Newman (11-19) took the lead.

Fulton faced Morrison in the fourth game of the season and fell just short in a 4-1 loss.

Fulton’s Jessa Read fires a pitch against Newman Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Class 1A softball regionals at Newman. (Alex T. Paschal)

“I think our defense has to be really strong,” Smither said, “and we have to bring our bats.”

Oetting said it was a battle between two good teams.

“Gianna pitched a great game,” she said. “They just got little hits that ended up working in their favor.”

Oetting, who will continue her softball career at St. Louis University, hopes the team will continue to work hard in the future.

“And keep bringing their A-game and never give up,” she said, “no matter how the season goes.”