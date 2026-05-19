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WQPT’s ‘Summer of Adventure’ Tour to make stops at Sterling, Morrison, Port Byron libraries

Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., in Morrison.

Odell Public Library in Morrison will be one of the stops on the WQPT PBS “Summer of Adventure” tour, which will feature guest appearances at library story times and community events throughout the region. (Photo provided by Odell Public Library)

By Shaw Local News Network

WQPT PBS invites families to join its “Summer of Adventure” tour, featuring guest appearances at library story times and community events throughout the region.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch PBS KIDS programming, listen to a story and participate in a hands-on craft activity. Each child will also receive a free PBS KIDS Summer Activity Book and resources for accessing online content at PBSKIDS.org. The tour is designed to spark creativity and provide engaging, educational experiences for children and families.

Local communities scheduled for visits include:

  • Sterling Library: 11 a.m. Friday, June 12
  • Cordova Library in the Park: 10 a.m. Friday, June 26
  • Odell Library, Morrison: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30
  • River Valley Library, Port Byron: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22

Meet-and-greet opportunities and activities with Elinor from “Elinor Wonders Why” will be featured at the Odell Public Library in Morrison and in Geneseo and Galesburg.

As a public media service of Western Illinois University, WQPT PBS serves a diverse audience throughout West Central Illinois and Eastern Iowa. For a complete schedule of summer events, visit wqpt.org/outreach/summer-of-adventure/.

Local NewsLocalEducationPBSLibrarySterlingCordovaMorrisonIllinoisIowa
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois