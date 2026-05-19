West Carroll softball beats Polo in regional quarterfinals: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Class 1A Newman Regional

West Carroll 5, Polo 3: The Thunder advanced to face top-seeded Morrison in the semifinals. Megan Hubbard struck out eight in six innings and Avery Mangler had two RBIs for WC. Izabella Witkowski had two RBIs for Polo.

Class 2A Alleman Regional

Erie-Prophetstown 10, Monmouth-Roseville 3: The Panthers advanced to face top-seeded Riverdale in the semifinals. Ava Grawe had four RBIs and Wynn Renkes (one home run) drove in two. Ava Klendworth pitched six innings.

Class 1A Pearl City Regional

Pearl City 15, Forreston 2 (5 inn.): The Cardinals were out-hit 8-3 in the road setback. Pearl City advanced to face second-seeded Milledgeville in the semifinals.

Class 1A Henry-Senachwine Regional

Amboy 18, Streator 1 (4 inn.): Gabby Miller had three hits in the win. Amboy advanced to face Midland in the semifinals.

Baseball

Rock Falls 7, Mendota 3: Ethan Mathews struck out nine in six innings in the road win. Carter Hunter had three hits and pitched a hitless inning. Connor Fritz added two hits and two RBIs.

Sycamore 11, Sterling 5: Adrian Monarrez led Sterling with two RBIs and Ethan Todd had two hits.

Bureau Valley 8, Milledgeville 1: BV went up 6-0 in the first inning of the home win. Reid Maynard had two hits and two RBIs. Blake Foster struck out nine in six innings.

Amboy 13, Hiawatha 3 (5 inn.): The Clippers scored five runs in the third and eight in the fifth. Tanner Welch was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Rylan McNinch struck out eight in five innings.

River Ridge/Scales Mound 11, Morrison 6: Morrison fell short at home after leading 3-0. Carson White was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Forreston 10, Eastland 3: Mickey Probst was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cardinals. Brady Gill also drove in three runs while Kendall Erdmann pitched a complete game.

South Beloit 14, AFC 8: Adriel Ortiz was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Raiders.

Lena-Winslow 2, Erie-Prophetstown 0: L-W’s Luke Madigan pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts at home. Alastaire Sweetser was saddled with the loss after striking out eight in six innings.