Whiteside Area Career Center announces Health Occupations students pass CNA test at 100% rate

The Whiteside Area Career Center’s Health Occupations students have earned a 100% pass rate on the Certified Nursing Assistant exam, according to a news release.

This accomplishment reflects the dedication, hard work, and perseverance of the 67 Health Occupations students, as well as the commitment and guidance provided by WACC’s instructional team, according to the release.

Through hands-on learning, clinical experience, and rigorous preparation, the students demonstrated the knowledge, compassion, and professionalism required to succeed in the healthcare field.

The CNA certification is a first step for many students pursuing careers in nursing, healthcare, and medical services.

The career center is located at 1608 Fifth Ave., in Sterling.