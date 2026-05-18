Volunteers place 1,076 American flags in Morrison’s cemetery

Isaac Blevins places a flag at the grave of John Bracken, a Vietnam veteran, on Saturday, May 16, at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. (Charlene Bielema)

A total of 1,076 American flags were placed Saturday at veterans’ gravesites in Morrison’s Grove Hill Cemetery.

Morrison American Legion members were joined by volunteers from the Whiteside County Civil Air Patrol, Girl Scouts, Key Club, Lions Club, Scouts of America, Morrison Historical Society, and the Sauk Valley Community College Impact program.

Legion Scholarship winners Bella Scachette and Harper Buikema also worked alongside community volunteers who showed up to help.

All the flags were placed in just about an hour – a far cry from the four hours it used to take just a few years ago, organizers said.

Legion Scholarship winners Bella Scachette (left) and Harper Buikema assisted with placing American flags on veterans' gravesites Saturday at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. (Photo provided by Domini Buikema)

Memorial Day parade

Morrison’s Memorial Day parade will start at 10:30 a.m. May 25 at the American Legion Post on East Main Street and will head west to Genesee Street.

The parade will then proceed north on Genesee Street to High Street and into the Morrison Veterans Park & Memorial at Grove Hill Cemetery.

In honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, a red, white and blue convertible will be in the parade with various riders, including Mayor Scott Vandermyde and Morrison American Legion Post’s oldest member, Bob Brands.

The guest speaker will be Morrison native Korey Zigler, who recently concluded four years of military service and received an honorable discharge at the rank of sergeant.

Zigler entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 2016 as a maintenance management specialist, completing his initial training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego. During his tenure, he was stationed with the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines, and later served within the Logistics System Coordination Office of the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

He transitioned out of active duty in 2020.