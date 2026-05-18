Find out more about blacksmithing in the Sauk Valley at May 25 meeting in Dixon

FILE: Greg Dutchoff pumps the bellows to increase the flames in the blacksmith's shop's fireplace in October 2023 at the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour. (Charlene Bielema)

When digging into the lives of early settlers, their hardships when beginning their new lives on the open prairies of what would become the Sauk Valley included the difficult journey to find good land, fighting Native Americans, plowing their fields with horses and building a home for their family.

But rarely is one of the most important members of these settlements – the blacksmith – thought about.

Blacksmiths repaired wagon wheels, mended harnesses for the livestock pulling wagons, and repaired rifles for hunting along the way - and that’s just to get here.

Next, homes had to be built, fences put up, fields plowed, household utensils made and a barn built.

But blacksmiths still play a part in modern times. To get more information about the important part that “smithing” played in the Sauk Valley area, come to the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Monday, May 25, to hear Greg Dutchoff, a local blacksmith, speak.

Dutchoff worked for many years at Eller and Eilley in Dixon, working with metal.

“I’ve been interested for many years in blacksmithing and ‘got serious’ about 2001,” Dutchoff said.

This led to a job at the John Deere Historical Site in 2007. Dutchoff has lived in Grand Detour for almost 50 years. Dutchoff said he has some prizes to give away.

The Society office is located at 113 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon and is handicapped accessible. There is ample parking nearby. There is no fee to attend and the public is welcome.

For further information, call 815-284-3411.