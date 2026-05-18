After recovering from rare bone cancer, Madi Eikenberry is leading Rock Falls softball at the plate

Rock Falls’ Madi Eikenberry, right, and Hadley Osborne celebrate an out against Oregon earlier this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rock Falls’ Madi Eikenberry was nearing the end of her eighth grade year in 2024 when she discovered a lump on one of her ribs.

A trip to the doctor led to several more visits, tests and a biopsy.

It was cancer.

The lump was diagnosed as a bone tumor known as Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive type of cancer that forms in the bones and surrounding tissues.

“I couldn’t go into summer softball. It was devastating,” Eikenberry said. “It was definitely really tough news.”

What came next included months of chemotherapy, healing, surgery, more recovery and more chemotherapy.

She spent nearly 100 days at Rush University Children’s Hospital in Chicago before returning home to rest before an additional surgery.

In May of 2025, she got to return home the day before her 15th birthday. Not long after she was given the all-clear. She could finally ring the bell to signal the end of her treatment.

“It was very relieving,” Eikenberry said. “I was just so grateful and I was so happy with all my friends and I celebrated. It was just relieving knowing how much I fought and how much I missed just to know that things might be OK and everything might work out.”

She was one year cancer-free in March.

She continues to get scans done every three months and will continue for another year.

“It was tough. It was very tough. I felt stuck,” Eikenberry said. “I felt like I wasn’t achieving the things I could, but I knew that I was going to fight, and I knew I was going to come back stronger than ever.”

After missing all but 10 days of her freshman year, she reclassified and will have three more years of high school.

She had to work even harder to get her softball game back, but it has returned to an impressive level.

Eikenberry is leading Rock Falls with a .474 batting average, 26 runs scored, 45 hits, two home runs and 21 RBIs. She is the leadoff hitter and plays good defense in center field.

Rock Falls’ Madi Eikenberry drives the ball deep against Oregon earlier this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

It wasn’t easy making her return to form.

“It was definitely very, very challenging,” Eikenberry said. “I didn’t feel like I felt when I was playing before, and I just felt like I was still stuck and I just wanted to keep getting better every day. So I just kept working harder. I’ve worked harder than I’ve ever worked to get back to where I am.”

Being able to help her team, and be around teammates again, has been uplifting.

“They’re so great, and I just love having them around me, supporting me, and they are definitely my rock,” Eikenberry said. “And when I’m having a bad day, they’re always there to cheer me up and I love them so much.”

Eikenberry, who recently turned 16, said having cancer has changed her perspective on life.

“I’m so grateful for every day that I get to be alive,” Eikenberry said. “It’s a moment to live and I just take that and I use it, and it fuels me.

“I definitely learned to never take anything for granted.”

She said the support she’s received along the way has been special. Updates on her recovery can be found in a Facebook group called Madi’s Journey.

Madi Eikenberry (Drake Lansman)

“My community was great during these hard times and even if I didn’t feel strong, they were my strong,” Eikenberry said. “They just kept me going. And I knew that even though I was going through my toughest battle, I still had people backing me up and it was awesome.”

Her team is happy to have her back in return.

“Being able to come back the way she did, it’s awesome,” Zoey Silva said. “She’s a great softball player and I really enjoy playing with her.

“The fact that she was able to even be with us is a blessing and we’re really, really blessed to have her on our team.”

Rock Falls volleyball teammates hug and celebrate Madi Eikenberry (right) during their pink night game. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rock Falls coach Steve Giddings said Eikenberry worked hard in the offseason to be ready.

“It’s just a blessing to have somebody like her. It just shows that even beating cancer, nothing’s going to stop her,” Eikenberry said. “The sky’s the limit for her.”

With a new outlook and gratitude for life, Eikenberry looks to be stronger than ever.

“I still have dreams, I still have goals,” she said, “and I know that I can accomplish whatever I put my mind to.”