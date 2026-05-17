Sterling’s Aron Rivera named MVP at Big 6 tennis meet: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Sterling's Aron Rivera is pictured after winning the No. 1 singles title in Quincy at the Western Big 6 Conference meet. He was named co-MVP after the meet. (Photo contributed by Alexis Rivera)

Boys tennis

Sterling takes second at Western Big 6 Conference meet: At Quincy, Sterling was runner-up behind the meet hosts as Aron Rivera was No. 1 singles champion. Rivera was also named co-MVP behind Quincy’s doubles champions.

Rochelle takes third at Interstate Eight Conference meet: At No. 2 doubles, David Eckardt and Noah McKinney finished in fourth place.

Baseball

Dixon 6, Rochelle 2: Eli Kirchoff had two hits and an RBI for the Dukes. He also pitched a complete game.

Dixon 16, Rochelle 9: Brady Lawrence had four RBIs and Dixon led 9-3 after the first inning. Jake Zepezauer had four hits and three RBIs.

Amboy 4, Oregon 1: Landon Carter pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts in the road win. Carter and Colt McCoy had RBIs.

Marengo 7, Forreston 3: Kendall Erdmann doubled and had an RBI in the setback.

Hiawatha 9, Polo 4: Jackson Willis had three hits and Aiden Messer had three RBIs for the Marcos.

Softball

LaSalle-Peru 3, Sterling 1 (8 inn.): Rosie Cantu had Sterling’s lone RBI in the home setback. L-P scored twice in the eighth inning. Layla Wright pitched eight innings. Brianna Ruppert struck out 16 in eight innings for L-P. The two teams will face each other again on Tuesday in Sterling to open the postseason.

Metamora 8, Sterling 6: Lily Martinez had three hits and Rosie Cantu had two RBIs.

Morrison 3, Oregon 2: Ava Duncan pitched a complete game for the Fillies. Bella Scachette had two hits and an RBI. Kendall Boyle had two RBIs for Oregon.

Morrison 18, Pecatonica 1 (4 inn.): Caylee Bramm struck out 10 and held the Indians to one hit. Ava Duncan and Peyton Lowery had home runs.

Oregon 6, Polo 2: Brooke Halverson pitched six innings and had two hits in the win. Olivia Gesin had two RBIs for the Hawks.

Polo 12, Pecatonica 2 (5 inn.): Polo scored nine times in the fifth inning. Cam Jones had three hits and two RBIs. Samantha Gray had two RBIs and had six strikeouts.

Newman 15, Somonauk 5: The Comets had 20 hits in the road win. Gianna Vance had two doubles and three RBIs. She also pitched a complete game. Anna Propheter had a home run and two RBIs.