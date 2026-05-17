Matteson: Join in the fun, train, complete Dixon’s July 4 Reagan Run

Every summer, dozens of young runners lace up their shoes for the Dixon Family YMCA’s Kids Just Wanna Reagan Run and begin a journey that’s about far more than finishing a race. It’s about discovering confidence, building resilience, creating healthy habits, and learning that they are capable of doing hard things. (Photo provided by the Dixon Family YMCA)

For over 15 years, running has helped shape me and taught me valuable lessons about life.

From 5Ks and 8Ks to 10Ks, half marathons, and marathons, every race has taught me something different. It has taught discipline, perseverance, humility, confidence, and the importance of simply showing up even when things feel hard.

Running has carried me through challenges, celebrated victories with me, and reminded me time and time again that growth happens one step at a time.

That’s exactly why the Dixon Family YMCA’s Kids Just Wanna Reagan Run program means so much to me.

Every summer, dozens of young runners lace up their shoes and begin a journey that’s about far more than finishing a race. It’s about discovering confidence, building resilience, creating healthy habits, and learning that they are capable of doing hard things.

This program is not about being the fastest. It’s about progress. It’s about encouraging one another, learning how to keep going when your legs are tired, and realizing that every finish line starts with the courage to take the first step.

Over the weeks of training, these kids grow stronger not only physically, but mentally and emotionally. They learn proper running form, pacing, teamwork, and goal setting – but they also learn lessons that extend far beyond race day. They learn perseverance. They learn self-belief. They learn that success doesn’t happen overnight and that setbacks are simply part of the journey.

One of the most inspiring parts of KJWRR is seeing families come together through movement. Parents often train alongside their children, turning evening runs into moments of connection, encouragement, and lifelong memories. What starts as a summer activity often becomes a tradition that families look forward to year after year.

And then race day arrives.

The excitement is contagious. The community shows up to cheer. Nervous smiles turn into determination as runners line up at the start, each carrying their own story and their own reason for being there.

Then comes the final stretch – the moment every runner remembers.

As all the participants of the Reagan Run round the last corner, head down the hill, and see the finish line, something incredible happens. You can see the pride on their faces, especially the kids in the program. As they cross the finish line together, they realize they accomplished something they once thought was impossible.

That moment never gets old.

As someone who has spent years running races of all distances, I can honestly say the finish line is never just about the medal. It’s about the journey that got you there – the early mornings, the difficult days, the small improvements, the lessons learned, and the decision to keep going.

Whether you are an experienced runner, a beginner, a walker, or someone who has always wanted to try a 5K, the Reagan Run is for you! You do not have to be perfect. You just have to start.

Running has a way of changing people – not because of speed or competition, but because it teaches us what we are capable of when we believe in ourselves and refuse to quit.

So come join us this summer. Encourage your kids. Run beside them. Cheer them on. Challenge yourself. Create memories. Build confidence. And be part of something bigger than a race.

Because the Reagan Run is more than miles and medals – it’s about community, growth, resilience, and discovering the strength that’s been inside you all along.

We’ll see you at the starting line… and even more importantly, at the finish line on Saturday, July 4!

Katie Matteson is the fitness and marketing director at the Dixon Family YMCA.