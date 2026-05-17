Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for May 4-8, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Brik Blackford to Royaciano C Flores, 1049 HIGHLAND AVE, DIXON, $20,000

James L Dale and Joyce C Dale to Kimberly Dale, 203 DIVISION STREET W, AMBOY, $90,000

Richard L Dir and Jessie M Dir to Brianna Massolle and Dustin Massolle, 105 HENNEPIN AVENUE S, DIXON, $85,000

Keegan Maxwell and Emily Maxwell to Robert W Mullins Trustee and Robert W Mullins Dot, 1 Parcel: 21-12-35-100-014, $494,052

Christiana Devoney, Christiana Devony, and Ronald A Roblan to Matthew T Lunsford and Tabitha R Lunsford, 802 PADDOCK AVENUE, ASHTON, $195,000

Open Sesame Child Care Center Inc, Chad Bahr, and Skyler Mccoy to Lincoln Rentals Llc, 501 LINCOLN AVENUE S, DIXON, $425,000

Mark Edward Kennay and Rebekah A Kennay to Christopher N Oidtman and Eden V Hollins, 359 WYOMING AVE, PAW PAW, $194,000

Sauk Valley Properties Llc and Beth A Wilson to Ludwig Dairy Inc, 1320 6TH STREET W, DIXON, $215,000

Sauk Valley Properties Llc and Beth A Wilson to Ludwig Dairy Inc, 1316 SIXTH STREET W, DIXON, $215,000

Matthew Bradshaw and Carla Bradshaw to Joshua M Bertolozzi, 1834 WOLVERINE RD, DIXON, $310,000

Stephen M Smith to Jeremy van Buren and Hillary Van Buren, 855 RIVERSIDE DR, DIXON, $349,500

Cole O Reeder and Alexa S Reeder to Holly Wheatley, 1307 DOUGLAS TERRACE, DIXON, $305,000

Greta A Snyder to Heather Barbee and Lamont Barbee, 712 OTTAWA AVE S, DIXON, $123,000

Celeste S Lyles and James D Lyles to Michael D Lanning and Nicole Lanning, 907 RICHARDSON AVE, ASHTON, $165,000

Ralph Bledsoe to Lp Quality Investments Llc, 18 PLEASANT STREET W, AMBOY, $23,000

Lois Zeilmann and Loretta Hedrick to Scott Leffelman and Shawn Leffelman, 1 Parcel: 19-22-04-300-003, $0.00

Quit Claims

Mary J Gogliotti-Hastings to Steve Franczak, Thomas Franczak, and Timothy Franczak, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-427-026, $0.00

Mary J Gogliotti-Hastings to Steve Franczak, Thomas Franczak, and Timothy Franczak, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-427-025, $0.00

David J Kurllinkus to Kurt Fassler and Sarah Gilmore, 46 KILGORE ROAD, STERLING, $0.00

Nancy Garcia Moreno to Erika I Garcia, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-206-016, $0.01

Nancy Garcia Moreno and Saul Moreno to Onofre S Garcia and Josefina G Garcia, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-256-065, $0.01

Danny Lee Horton and Lori Ann Horton to Danny Lee Horton and Lori Ann Horton, 1518 SIXTH STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

Thomas Held to Teresa K Held, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-176-001, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

James Fischer Trustee, David Fischer Trustee, and Fischer Family Trust to James Fischer and Paula Fischer, 3 Parcels: 13-21-36-200-001, 13-21-36-300-009, and 13-21-36-400-001, $0.00

James Fischer Trustee, David Fischer Trustee, and Fischer Family Trust to James Fischer and Paula Fischer, 1422 BASELINE ROAD LA MOILLE, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Christopher J Ravel and Sydney D Ravel to Christopher J Ravel Trustee, Sydney D Ravel Trustee, and Ravel Family Trust, 1879 WILDCAT COURT, DIXON, $0.00

First National Bank In Amboy Executor and Marilyn J Bodmer to Randell Crossen, 1 Parcel: 18-08-10-327-013, $0.00

First National Bank In Amboy Executor and Marilyn J Bodmer to Tessa S Lohse, 1637 ELDENA ROAD, DIXON, $105,000

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Shaylee C Mortensen, Shaylee C Cole Nka, and Eric A Cole to Perry Watkins, 702 6TH AVE, ERIE, $125,000

John Janssen to Ethan Daniel Decap and Brooke Decap, 10600 OSAGE RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $270,000

Hannah M Rillie to Brianna Lynn Garapolo, 308 GENESEE ST S, MORRISON, $124,900

Brent M Thomas to Juan E Magdaleno, 2209 CANAL ST, ROCK FALLS, $130,000

Brandy L Hall and Bryan W Hall to Mackenzee Greve, 307 2ND ST W, LYNDON, $152,500

Yessenia Ramirez, Yessenia Cano Fka, and Felipe Ramirez to Aaron M Smith, 2212 12TH AVE, STERLING, $190,000

Merle E Nice and Nancy Jo Nice to Shawn P Handlon, Nancy L Hanlon, and John P Hanlon, 15640 LAKESIDE DR, STERLING, $430,000

Darby D Brown and Linda M Brown to Kevin E Heller and Kelli L Rodriguez, 1316 MINERAL SPRINGS RD, STERLING, $465,000

Nicholas A Velasquez to Jaguar Llc, 601 8TH AVE, STERLING, $45,000

Kristy A Vanderwiel, Steven J Drolema, James M Drolema, and Mark Drolema Estate to Andy Jason Lewis, and Ashlyn Rose Lewis, 1 Parcel: 02-10-400-007, $702,240

Mark Yarbrough and Debra Swearingen to Michael Ingram Jr and Denise M Vandewoestyne, 503 MAIN ST E, MORRISON, $115,000

Dale A Bland and Consuelo Bland to Sandro Escobar, 813 15TH STREET E, STERLING, $139,900

Matthew V Gulatto and Maureen M Gulatto to Kyle A Kastead, 20922 CATTAIL RD, FULTON, $310,000

Judith E Ervin to David Oelrichs, 1413 AVENUE A, ROCK FALLS, $62,000

Sean J Coutts and Mackenzie Coutts to Kimberly Valdivia, 1825 18TH AVE STERLING, $149,900

Andrew Vogel to Steven J Haan Trust, LOT 1, BLINK RD, FULTON, $8,000

Angela B Renkes to Jeremiah L Renkes and Bettrina R Renkes, 14825 NORRISH RD, MORRISON, $235,000

Thomas J Tegeler and Joyce M Tegeler to Chase H Clark, 301 CHURCH STREET N, ALBANY, $168,000

James Hartman and Victoria Hartman to Keegan Legacy Farms Llc Series A, 1117 MELODY HILLS, FULTON, $359,000

Quit Claims

Monica S Piercy to Chad E Piercy, 1121 4TH AVE, FULTON, $0.00

Melvin T Saad Jr and Cindy S Saad to Drew Temple Trust and Jennifer R Temple Trust, 1 Parcel: 20-07-204-005, $0.00

Jaime A Barhart and Jaime A Zastrow Nka to Carl F Zastrow and Jaime A Zastrow, 205 3RD AVE N, ALBANY, $0.00

Tracy L Shellhorn and Tracy L Eakle Nka to Bradley N Eakle and Tracy L Eakle, 409 26TH ST E, STERLING, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Innovation Title Llc Trustee, Trust No. 25, and Innovation Title Llc to Jb Ck Properties Llc and Jbck Properties Llc, 706 AVE C, ROCK FALLS, $35,000

Dennis A Folkerts Trustee and William J Folkerts Trust to Reynolds R Reavy Iii, 400 KNOX ST E, MORRISON, $128,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Timothy T Casey, Timothy Casey Jr., and Lorraine M Casey to Pedro Rodriguez, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-07-100-002, $460,000

Best Building Of Rochelle Llc to James B Cappel and Caroline L Cappel, 1201 S 7th St, Rochelle, and 1 parcel in Flagg Township: 24-36-100-016, $335,000

Paul R Schultz and Melanie A Schultz to Matthew Reinke and Taylor Reinke, 1 Parcel: 8681 N Riverview Dr, Byron, $334,000

Ashley Wright to Alexander Robert Sweeney Kain and Brook L Gennusa, 1 Parcel: 617 E 3rd St, Byron, $252,000

Richard Heuerman and Phyllis Heuerman to Aaron Davis, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-06-301-010, $400,000

Hre Builders Llc to Noah A Haring and Mackenzie S Kavanaugh, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-303-002, $298,500

Hre Builders Llc to Russell R Shanks and Catherine W Shanks, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-17-377-004, $410.900

Hre Builders Llc to Jose L Alcantara and Maria G Martinez Herrera, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-302-002, $315,000

Jeffrey M Billeter and Christie D Billeter to Risen Rentals Llc, 1 Parcel: 1514 Southfield Ln, Byron, $300,000

Andrew G Graff and Sarah J Graff to Shawn M Corcoran and Kaitlin E Corcoran, 1 Parcel in Flagg Township: 24-04-300-012, $50,000

Ng Victor to Jeffrey A Runnion, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-21-404-002, $215,000

Joseph E Cagle and Jana K Gruban to John Ethan Gruban, 1 Parcel: 522 N 11th St, Rochelle, $345,000

Michael J Hemmersbach and Diane K Hemmersbach to Kyle M Hemmersbach, 1 Parcel: 03-21-400-005, $270,000

Little Family Home Farm Llc to Carson Andrew and Stacey Andrew, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-25-100-001, $135,000

Natalie L Winebaugh to Jamie Vossel, 1 Parcel: 1011 S 3rd St, Oregon, $170,000

Valerie A Statler to Gregory R Statler Trustee, Gregory R Statler Rev Tr1, Tate J Statler Trustee, and Tate J Statler Tr1, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-19-300-004, $912,600

Deborah Eisele to Jesus Aguirre, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-28-400-005, $145,000

Jeffrey Lewis, Brandie Quaco, and Brandie Lewis to Thomas Early and Susan Early, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-09-127-001, $7,000

James E Sunderland and Terrie L Sunderland to Hannah J Iske, 1 Parcel: 605 E Webster St, Polo, $246,000

Rochelle Crossings Llc to Midwest Capital Car Washes Llc, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-18-378-002, $250,000

Linda A Lawson-Sheely and Linda A Lawson Sheely to Tomas Garcia, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-16-100-006, $17,400

Arnold Schelling to Dean L Erke and Diana L Erke, 1 Parcel: 2827 W Montague Rd, Leaf River, $324,000

Hub Shuttle Inc to Timothy Varjan, 1 Parcel: 8083 S Green St, Grand Detour, $208,000

Brent J Braski and Eileen M Braski to Jordan Hoekstra, 1 Parcel: 102 Windward Ln, Rochelle, $270,000

John Ethan Gruben to Andrew Isley, 1 Parcel: 334 N 14th St, Rochelle, $155,000

Donald O Wood and Therese L Wood to George F Justice Iii and George Frank Justice Iii, 1 Parcel: 2917 E Everett Ln, Byron, $315,000

Dkn Llc to Jessica Erickson and Scott Tegtmeyer, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-11-303-011, $0.00

Thomas A Pratt to James E Pratt and Susan Elizabeth Pratt, 2 Parcels in Grand Detour Township: 21-06-100-004 and 21-06-100-006, $150,000

Lori Gould to Shianne Ackerson, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-15-476-002, $502,000

Am Kerns Construction Llc to Kerns Property Management Llc, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-23-290-001, $0.00

Quit Claim

David C Wills, Kathy J Long, and Kathy J Long to David C Wills and Kathy J Wills, 1 Parcel: 10102 E Raindance Dr, Rochelle, $0.00

Duane Dahlstrom and Jamie Dahlstrom to Duane Dahlstrom Trustee, Duane Dahlstrom Tr, Jamie Dahlstrom Trustee, and Jamie Dahlstrom Tr, 1 Parcel: 9824 N Woodgate Ln, $0.00

Larry Metcalf to Larry Metcalf and Josephine Romen, 1 Parcel in Pine Rock Township: 17-27-352-006, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Cody A Smith Trustee and Sandra L Drexler Irrev Tr to Dylan T Powell, 1 Parcel: 430 Mill Ridge Dr, Byron, $200,000

Chicago Title Land Trust Company Tr9002348493, Chicago Title Land Trust Company Trustee, Land Trust Company Trustee, and Land Trust Company Tr9002348493 to Alex Corby, 1 Parcel: 820 N Crestview Trl, Byron, $135,000

Mary L Wolf Trustee and Wolf Tr2018 to Nadine Michelle Pacey and Donald Banke, 2 Parcels in Marion Township: 05-15-300-010 and 05-15-400-025, $620,000

Michael B Wilmarth Trustee, Jeffry C Wilmarth Trustee, Judy Wilmarth Tr799, and Gene Wilmarth Tr799 to David Krumm and Donna Krumm, 1 Parcel in Rockvale Township: 09-22-100-010, $455,000

Paul T Durham Trustee and Paul T Durham Declaration Tr to Nathan Meeker, 1 Parcel: 8668 N Yosemite Dr, Byron, $262,000

Brian K Raab Trustee, Brian K Raab Tr, Pamela Raab Trustee, and Pamela J Raab Tr to John Hite and Donna, 1 Parcel: 302 W Meadow St, Polo, $216,900

Louise K Suttman Trustee, Craig R Suttman Trustee, and Suttman Family Tr517 and Siebarths Flooring Llc, 1 Parcel: 404 E Willow St, Forreston, $61,000

Mark F Hickey Trustee, Susan K Hickey Trustee, and Hickey Family Tr to Mark F Hickey and Susan K Hickey, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-15-100-003, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Bridget K Goley to Bridget K Goley Trustee and Bridget K Goley Tr2006, 1 Parcel: 2114 N Silverthorn Dr, Byron, $0.00

Curtis A Kloster to Curtis A Kloster Trustee and Kloster Lv Tr2021, 1 Parcel: 1243 E Montague Rd, Byron, $0.00

Harlan E Rothermel Tr to Michelle R Goetz Trustee, Midland States Bank Trustee, and Michelle R Goetz Tr, Third Party: Kevin E Rothermel Special Needs Tr, 1 Parcel: 202 W Dement St, Polo, $0.00

Cynthia Witmer Block Trustee, Bradley E Witmer Tr, and Bradley E Witmer Rev Tr to Benjamin S Diehl Trustee and Bsd Tr312, 1 Parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-06-200-013, $2,133,187

Mark F Hickey and Susan K Hickey to Susan K Hickey Trustee, Mark F Hickey Trustee, and Susan K Hickey Tr, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-05-300-004, $0.00

Mark F Hickey and Susan K Hickey to Mark F Hickey Trustee, Susan K Hickey Trustee, Mark F Hickey Tr and Susan K Hickey Tr, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-15-100-003, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office