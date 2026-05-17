Dixon Rural firefighter honored for 44-year career

John Foxley called it a 44-year career as a paid, on-call firefighter with the Dixon Rural Fire Protection District in Grand Detour. Foxley was honored with the silver axe and a celebration Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Grand Detour station.John Foxley called it a 44-year career as a paid, on-call firefighter with the Dixon Rural Fire Protection District in Grand Detour. Foxley was honored with the silver axe and celebration Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Grand Detour station. (Alex T. Paschal)Dixon Rural Chief Dustin Dahlstrom (left) and board president Brian Mayer present John Foxley with the silver axe Saturday, May 16, 2026, honoring the retired firefighter for his 44 years of service. “He never missed a call, day or night,” Dahlstrom said about Foxley’s dedication. (Alex T. Paschal)