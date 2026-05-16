Vote for Dixon’s new pedestrian bridge name

The public’s voice has been heard, and choices have emerged for the name of the new pedestrian bridge in Dixon. Now is the chance to vote to select a winner from the final list of names.

This is a unique opportunity to help shape local history by having a hand in naming the city’s new pedestrian bridge, currently under construction as part of Project ROCK (Revitalizing Opportunities for the Community and Kids).

Choose from Liberty Crossing, Petunia Crossing, Founders Crossing, or Castle View Crossing.

Vote at discoverdixon.com. On the home page, click on the Pedestrian Bridge link at the top of the website, and that will take voters to the online ballot.

Voting will close the morning of Monday, May 18.