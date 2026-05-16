State Sen. Arellano encourages students to participate in Summer Reading Program

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, is encouraging students across the 37th District to stay engaged this summer by participating in his annual Summer Reading Program.

The program challenges students entering first through 12th grade to read eight books before July 31.

“Reading is one of the best habits students can build, and summer gives them a great chance to explore books they enjoy,” Arellano said. “Reading changed my own life as a young student, and so I am proud to encourage our students across the 37th District by offering this opportunity to challenge themselves this summer.”

Arellano is encouraging students to visit their local libraries and track their progress throughout the summer. After completing all eight books, students can fill out a short online form to officially complete the challenge.

Students who complete the reading program will receive an official certificate of recognition from the Illinois Senate.

Students who complete all eight books can fill out the official completion form at https://www.senatorli.com/event/summer-reading-program/.

For questions about the Summer Reading Program, contact Michaelene Oldenettel at moldenettel@sgop.ilga.gov.