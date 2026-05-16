Illinois 2 construction near Sterling begins May 18

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that, weather permitting, construction will begin on Illinois 2’s west-bound lanes in Sterling on Monday, May 18.

The work zone will be from East Third Street to Illinois 40.

Work will patch, mill, and resurface the road and will include traffic signal and sidewalk improvements.

There will be temporary lane closures during the $2.6 million project. Most of the work will be completed by the end of November, with minor work completed in early 2027.