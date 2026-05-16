Former Thomson federal prison employee convicted of sexually abusing two inmates

A federal jury in Rockford has convicted a former Thomson Federal Correctional Institute employee of sexually abusing two male inmates.

After a three-day trial, the jury in U.S. District Court in Rockford on Wednesday found Danny L. Spyker, 42, of Lanark guilty of two counts of knowingly engaging in sexual acts with two inmates. Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Sunil Harjani set sentencing for Sept. 14.

According to evidence presented at trial, Spyker worked as a cook supervisor in March 2024 when he knowingly engaged in sexual acts with two inmates. At the time, both victims were in official detention in the prison and under the custodial, supervisory and disciplinary authority of prison employees, including Spyker, according to a news release.

An earlier news release indicated the acts occurred in December 2023 and March 2024. Spyker was indicted Feb. 25, 2025. Spyker has been on administrative leave from his position as a correctional officer since June 2024, according to that earlier news release.

The conviction was announced by U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros and Matt Loux, acting special agent in charge of the Midwest Regional Office of the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Kim and Andrew Rosati.