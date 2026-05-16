Dixon School Board OKs new hires, resignations, changes in status

The Dixon School Board on Wednesday approved a slate of personnel items, including new hires, changes of status, and resignations. They include:

New hires

Nicole DiGrazia, special education teacher at Dixon High School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Lisa Hellyer, fourth/fifth grade special education resource teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Changes in Status

Candace Buikema, from third grade looping teacher to second grade looping teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Maranda Dallas, from first grade teacher at Washington School to fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Katie Dewey, from second grade teacher to third grade Teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Elizabeth Escamilla, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Janine Eykamp, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Jennifer Kessel, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Lynette Kirk, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Daniele Lewis, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Leah Meeks, from fifth grade teacher at Madison School to music teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Alicia Oleson, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Alexis Point, from third grade teacher at Jefferson School to fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Candi Rogers, from physical education teacher at Washington School to physical education/driver’s ed teacher at Dixon High School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Jared Shroyer, from paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Shauna Sloter, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Resignations