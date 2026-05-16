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Sauk Valley

Dixon School Board OKs new hires, resignations, changes in status

Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

By Charlene Bielema

The Dixon School Board on Wednesday approved a slate of personnel items, including new hires, changes of status, and resignations. They include:

New hires

  • Nicole DiGrazia, special education teacher at Dixon High School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Lisa Hellyer, fourth/fifth grade special education resource teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Changes in Status

  • Candace Buikema, from third grade looping teacher to second grade looping teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Maranda Dallas, from first grade teacher at Washington School to fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Katie Dewey, from second grade teacher to third grade Teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Elizabeth Escamilla, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Janine Eykamp, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Jennifer Kessel, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Lynette Kirk, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Daniele Lewis, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Leah Meeks, from fifth grade teacher at Madison School to music teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Alicia Oleson, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Alexis Point, from third grade teacher at Jefferson School to fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Candi Rogers, from physical education teacher at Washington School to physical education/driver’s ed teacher at Dixon High School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Jared Shroyer, from paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
  • Shauna Sloter, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2026-27 school year

Resignations

  • Nicole DiGrazia, paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
  • Bernadette Lybarger, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
  • Alexa Reeder, Title I teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
  • Tayla Schwarz, social studies teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
  • Ashley Venier, kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
Sauk ValleyEducationDixon High SchoolDixon Public SchoolsJobs
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.