Dixon School Board OKs new hires, resignations, changes in status

The Dixon School Board on Wednesday approved a slate of personnel items, including new hires, changes of status, and resignations. They include:
New hires
- Nicole DiGrazia, special education teacher at Dixon High School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Lisa Hellyer, fourth/fifth grade special education resource teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
Changes in Status
- Candace Buikema, from third grade looping teacher to second grade looping teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Maranda Dallas, from first grade teacher at Washington School to fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Katie Dewey, from second grade teacher to third grade Teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Elizabeth Escamilla, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Janine Eykamp, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Jennifer Kessel, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Lynette Kirk, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Daniele Lewis, from paraprofessional at Washington School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Leah Meeks, from fifth grade teacher at Madison School to music teacher at Jefferson School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Alicia Oleson, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Alexis Point, from third grade teacher at Jefferson School to fifth grade teacher at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Candi Rogers, from physical education teacher at Washington School to physical education/driver’s ed teacher at Dixon High School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Jared Shroyer, from paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School to paraprofessional at Madison School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
- Shauna Sloter, from paraprofessional at Madison School to paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective for the 2026-27 school year
Resignations
- Nicole DiGrazia, paraprofessional at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
- Bernadette Lybarger, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
- Alexa Reeder, Title I teacher at Madison School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
- Tayla Schwarz, social studies teacher at Dixon High School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year
- Ashley Venier, kindergarten teacher at Washington School, effective at the end of the 2025-26 school year