Dixon boys track & field wins at Oregon: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys track & field

Dixon wins at Oregon: The Dukes won the Gebhardt-Worley Invitational with 207 points. Lena-Winslow (84.5) was second, followed by Forreston (70). Erie-Prophetstown (35) was eighth and Oregon (13) was 11th.

Dixon’s event winners were Abram Garcia (800), Dean Geiger (1600), Alonzo Bautista (3200), Jayden Toms (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles),

Daniel Ramirez, Ethan Carter, Westin Conatser and Jense Atkinson won the 4x800 relay.

E-P’s Carson Eyrich won the pole vault.

Forreston’s Brody Schwartz won the 400. Schwarz, Christian Ryia, Jonathan Milnes and Mercer Mumford won the 4x100 relay. Mumford, Hayden Vinnedge, Eli Ferris and Schwartz won the 4x400 relay.

Mendota invite: Amboy took 11th with 25.5 points among 14 teams. El Paso-Gridley won with 118 points. Amboy’s Damian Bender was third in the 110 hurdles and Ian Hassler was second in the discus.

Girls track & field

Oregon takes fourth at home: Rockford Guilford won the 10-team invite with 142 points as Oregon tallied 83. E-P (60) was sixth and Forreston (46) was eighth.

Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman won the 400,

Oregon’s Jillian Hammer won the 100 hurdles, Lorelai Dannhorn won the triple jump and Skylar Bishop won the high jump.

Mendota invite: Bureau Valley took second and Amboy was fourth among 13 teams. El Paso-Gridley won with 118 points. Amboy’s Alexa McKendry won the 100 hurdles and took third in the 300 hurdles. Olivea Glasper won the shot put, Bella Yanos was third in the 100 and Maddie Althaus was third in the 400. McKendry, Althaus, Jillian Anderson and Yanos won the 4x100 relay. Anderson also took third in the high jump and Yanos was third in the long jump. BV’s Elise house won the 400 and Madisyn Shipp won the triple jump.

Softball

Dixon 8, Indian Creek 3: Kinley Rogers pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and all three runs allowed were unearned. Brooklyn Arjes had two RBIs and a double.

Dixon 10, Indian Creek 5: Abby Hicks and Taylor Frost each had four RBIs in the road win. Frost pitched a complete game with one earned run allowed.

Beecher 12, Sterling 1 (5 inn.): Sterling was out-hit 9-2 and had six errors in the setback.

Woodstock North 5, Sterling 3 (8 inn.): Sterling was out-hit 11-6 as Layla Wright pitched a complete game. Mya Lira had two RBIs and two stolen bases.

Fulton wins Pearl City tournament: The Steamers beat Warren/Stockton 7-0, West Carroll 9-5 and Milledgeville 7-2 in the title game. Jessa Read pitched a complete game and held the Missiles to three hits. Five players had two hits for the Steamers and Brooklyn Vogel had two RBIs.

Your Fulton Lady Steamers Softball team went 3-0 today and won the Pearl City Softball Tournament. The Steamers defeated Warren/Stockton 7-0, then they defeated West Carroll 9-5. The beat Milledgeville 7-2 in the Championship game. Great job ladies we are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/76IiDuF30J — Jeff Parsons (@FHSJeffParsons) April 11, 2026

Ottawa 10, Rock Falls 0 (5 inn.): The Rockets were held to one hit in the setback.

Eastland 11, Freeport 0 (5 inn.): Eastland broke the home game open with nine runs in the third inning. Izzy Ames and Sienna Peterson each had two RBIs. Jade Hammer pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts and three hits allowed.

Rockridge 6, Rock Falls 1: The Rockets were out-hit 10-3 in the road loss. Korah Hosler had two hits and an RBI.

Eastland 8, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0: Keara Kaus pitched a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts. She also had two hits and one RBI.

Pecatonica 9, Polo 7: Pec scored three runs in the top of the seventh as Polo fell short at home. Cam Jones hit a home run and had two RBIs. Bella Witkoski and Emma Porter also had two RBIs.

Bureau Valley 9, Princeville 4: Kloey Trujillo led BV with three RBIs in the home win. Mallory Maubach-Williams pitched a complete game for the Storm.

Oregon 15, Argyle 0 (3 inn.): The Hawks scored 10 runs in the first inning and Ashlee Mundell hit a home run. Kylie Morrow led Oregon with three hits and three RBIs.

Mineral Point 5, Oregon 4: Brooke Halverson had two RBIs and Izzy Berg pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts.

Bureau Valley 9, Princeville 7: The Storm scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to take control in the win. Kadyn Haage had three RBIs.

Baseball

Sterling 6, Belvidere North 5: Ethan Todd led Sterling with two RBIs and pitched five innings in the win.

Belvidere North 13, Sterling 5: Wyatt Cassens had two hits and three RBIs for Sterling in the setback.

Eastland 11, Forreston 10: The Cardinals scored six runs in the sixth inning but fell just short at home. Kendall Erdmann, Mickey Probst and Daylen Rahn had two RBIs.

Eastland 4, Arthur-Okaw Christian 3: The Cougars scored all three runs in the fifth inning and finished the game with nine hits.

Pearl City 13, Oregon 10: Oregon gave up five runs in the third inning and eight in the seventh in the home loss. Landon Ziller led the Hawks with four RBIs.

Amboy 9, River Ridge/Scales Mound 3: Tanner Welch led the Clippers with three RBIs and Rylan McNinch pitched five innings of one-hit baseball.

Bureau Valley 10, Princeville 0 (6 inn.): Logan Philhower pitched all six innings with nine strikeouts and two hits allowed. Philhower also led the team with four hits and had two RBIs. Drake Taylor knocked in three.

Bureau Valley 11, Princeville 10: Drake Taylor drove in Brandon Carrington to earn the walkoff win.

St. Bede 3, Rock Falls 0: The Rockets were held to two hits as St. Bede’s Geno Dinges pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Milledgeville 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 8: Bryson Wiersema had three hits and two RBIs in the win.

Eastland 2, Tuscola 1: Dorian Myers had three hits as the Cougars out-hit Tuscola 8-6.

Boys tennis

Sterling 3, Princeton 1: Aron Rivera beat Jackson Mason 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Micah Peterson and Jacob Prevo won No. 1 doubles, and Traizen Falls and Gavin Staats won No. 2 doubles.

Sterling 3, Hononegah 1: Xavian Prather and Rivera swept singles. Traizen Falls and Jereston Falls won at No. 2 doubles.

Girls soccer

Dixon goes 2-1 at Princeton tournament: The Duchesses beat Orion-Sherrard 5-4 and Beecher 3-1 before falling 1-0 to the Tigers.

Prep basketball

Polo’s Cam Jones earns Rising All-Star Classic MVP: Jones scored 20 points as the Rockford All-Area girls beat the NIC 10 girls 69-52. In the boys game, the NIC 10 boys won 140-110.