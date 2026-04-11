Sterling girls track & field wins home invite: Friday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls track & field

Sterling wins home invite: Sterling tallied 115 points to edge Rockford Guilford (113), Winnebago (113) and Sycamore (111) and the seven-team invite. Sterling’s event winners were Lacey Updike (3200), Anessa Johnson (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Kaelee Varden (high jump). Lillian Hauck, Christina Mata, Eleanor Redfield and Sophia Davis won the 4x800 relay.

Galesburg invite: Dixon’s 4x800 relay of Kate Boss, Lily Haws, Olivia Arduini and Daniela Lovett took second. Lovett was third in the 1600. Kayla Hackbarth led Rock Falls with a third-place finish in the discus.

Baseball

Newman 4, Orion 0: Evan Bushman pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in the win. Garret Matznick hit a home run and Jameson Hanlon had two doubles for the Comets. Michael Morse and Ashton Miner also had RBIs.

AFC 2, Orangeville 1: Otto Horner hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and Chase Near earned the win after pitching 5⅔ innings. Near struck out 12 and walked four before Justin Henert closed the win.

Erie-Prophetstown 4, Mercer County 1: The Panthers out-hit MerCo 9-2 in the home win. Braedyn Frank and Carter Hadaway each had two hits and an RBI.

Softball

LaSalle-Peru 8, Rock Falls 2: The Rockets were out-hit 10-3 in the home loss. Madisyn Eikenberry doubled for Rock Falls.

Oregon 6, Orangeville 4: Ashlee Mundell (one home run) and Kendall Boyle each had two RBIs for the Hawks. Oregon tallied 15 hits in the win and Brooke Halverson pitched a complete game.

Orion 22, Newman 11: Lucy Oetting and Claire Von Holten each hit solo home runs for the Comets in the loss. Orion scored 10 runs in the seventh inning to pull away.

Erie-Prophetstown 4, Mercer County 1: The Panthers scored all four runs in the third inning as Ava Grawe hit a three-run home run. Wynn Renkes pitched four innings to get the win and Ayden Klendworth closed it out.