Sterling’s Lily Martinez pitches one-hitter at Galesburg: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Sterling 6, Galesburg 0: Lily Martinez pitched a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks in the Western Big 6 Conference road win. Mya Lira (two RBIs) and Haley Janssen each hit home runs. Martinez doubled and had two RBIs.

Rock Falls 16, Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): The Rockets pulled away with 11 runs in the second inning. Korah Hosler had two doubles, three RBIs and pitched all four innings with nine strikeouts and no walks.

Eastland 13, Polo 0 (5 inn.): The Cougars outhit Polo 9-1 as seven different players drove in runs. Vanessa Allen hit a home run, and Keara Kaus struck out six in five innings.

Kewanee 9, Erie-Prophetstown 6: Ava Grawe tripled and knocked in a run for the Panthers in the home setback. Chloe Hamilton led E-P with three hits.

Stillman Valley 3, Oregon 0: Oregon was held without a hit and gave up two unearned runs in the road defeat. SV freshman Kaiya Hildreth struck out 14 and walked one in her complete game.

Bureau Valley 9, Abingdon-Avon 5: Abby Jamison had two hits and two RBIs in the Storm’s home win.

East Dubuque 3, Fulton 2: The Steamers put the tying run on with two outs before a strikeout ended the road setback. Wrenn Coffey doubled and had an RBI for Fulton.

Dakota 11, Forreston 0 (5 inn.): The Cardinals were out-hit 11-1 in the road loss.

Milledgeville 10, Amboy 0 (5 inn.): Kendra Kingsby pitched all five innings, striking out eight and allowing two hits with five walks. Kingsby also had two triples, four RBIs. Olivia Wooden homered.

Baseball

Milledgeville 9, Amboy 4: Karter Livengood was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Missiles in the road win.

Fulton 3, East Dubuque 1: Braedon Meyers struck out 12 and allowed one run over six innings pitched in the win. Jacob Voss pitched a perfect seventh to close it.

Pearl City 5, Forreston 4 (8 inn.): The Cardinals had two reach base with two outs before a lineout ended the home setback. Kendall Erdmann (two RBIs) and Connor Politsch each hit home runs.

Abingdon-Avon 5, Bureau Valley 3: A-Town scored four runs in the fifth inning to take control. BV had three errors and gave up four unearned runs in the home loss.

Morrison 16, AFC 2 (5 inn.): The Mustangs outhit AFC 12-1 in the home win. Jake Strobbe hit a double, homered and had four RBIs.

Oregon 15, Stillman Valley 1 (5 inn.): The Hawks scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to end the road win early. Oregon outhit SV 18-1, and five different players had at least two RBIs.

E-P 9, Kewanee 6: Evan Steimle had two hits and two RBIs in the home win.

West Carroll 7, River Ridge/Scales Mound 4: Jackson Bess led the Thunder with two RBIs in the road win.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 1, Oregon 0: The game was scoreless until Ayva Hernandez scored in the 78th minute.

Boys track & field

Forreston invite: The Cardinals won the six-team meet with 210 points. Amboy (60) was fourth. Forreston’s event winners were Brody Schwartz (100, 400), Jonathan Milnes (200), Eli Ferris (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump) and Mercer Mumford (long jump).

Christian Raya, Schwartz, Milnes and Mumford won the 4x100 relay. Liam Setterstrom, Joseph Kobler, Henry Warren and Ryder Faivre won the 4x400.

Girls track & field

Forreston invite: The Cardinals won with 189 points, and Amboy (113) was second. Forreston’s event winners were Bree Schneiderman (100, 400), Aubrey Herndon (3,200) and Macie Mandrell (discus). The Cardinals also won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800.