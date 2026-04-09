Eastland’s Brecken Hayden hits two home runs in win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Eastland 15, Polo 1: Brecken Hayden hit two home runs and had four RBIs in the road win. Zy Haverland had three RBIs.

Eastland 15, Polo 0 (4 inn.): Zy Haverland led the Cougars with six RBIs as Eastland out-hit Polo 9-2.

Newman 10, Forreston 4: Liam Nicklaus, Garret Matznick and Michael Morse all had two RBIs for Newman. The Comets led 7-0 after the first inning.

Moline 14, Sterling 4 (5 inn.): Sterling was out-hit 11-6 in the Big 6 road loss. Adrian Monarrez led Sterling with two RBIs.

Softball

Newman 10, Forreston 1: Gianna Vance had four hits and four RBIs for Newman in the home win. Bostyn Ruch had three hits and three RBIs. Clair Von Holten pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and Brenleigh Cook finished the combined no-hitter.

Eastland 15, West Carroll (4 inn.): The Cougars scored 10 runs in the first inning and five in the second. Maci Klavenga hit a home run and had two RBIs.

St. Bede 8, Sterling 3: Sterling was out-hit 15-4 in the road loss. Mya Lira doubled, tripled and had one RBI for Sterling.

Fulton 10, Milledgeville 0 (5 inn.): Kerby Germann had four RBIs and Wrenn Coffey knocked in three in the home win. Jessa Read had four strikeouts and allowed five hits in five innings.

Girls soccer

Mendota 2, Sterling 1: Sterling fell just short in the home setback.

College men’s tennis

Moraine Valley 8, Sauk Valley 1: Sawyer Zuitoff and Iker Zaragoza won at No. 2 doubles 8-3 for the Skyhawks (0-4).