Amboy baseball beats Milledgeville 3-1: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Amboy 3, Milledgeville 1: Amboy’s Tanner Welch struck out 10 batters and allowed one run in 4 ⅔ innings pitched. Bryson Deery led the Clippers with three hits and knocked in a run. Karter Livengood struck out nine in five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) for the Missiles.

Winnebago 10, Dixon 9 (8 inn.): Winnebago won after a two-out hit fell due to an error in left field. Dixon scored eight runs in the third inning and Winnebago scored five in the fourth. Jake Whelan had two hits and two RBIs for the Dukes (5-2, 0-2 BNC).

Morrison 17, AFC 0 (5 inn.): Carson White pitched a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and drove in three runs.

Rockford Christian 9, Rock Falls 1: RC pulled away with five runs in the fourth and three in the sixth. The Rockets were held to just two hits.

Pearl City 6, Forreston 2: Pearl City pulled away with four runs in the fifth inning of the home win. Kendall Erdmann gave up five runs in 4⅓ innings pitched.

Byron 21, Oregon 4 (4 inn.): Byron scored 13 runs in the third inning at Oregon.

West Carroll 11, River Ridge/Scales Mound 3: Winter Harrington was 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Thunder in the home win.

East Dubuque 7, Fulton 1: Fulton gave up four unearned runs in the home loss. Braedon Meyers had three of Fulton’s six hits.

Softball

United Township 15, Sterling 10: The Panthers scored seven runs in the second inning and five in the top of the seventh as Sterling was out-hit 17-11 at home. Mya Lira tripled and had three RBIs, and Lily Martinez hit a home run. UT scored eight runs against Martinez and seven against Layla Wright.

Eastland 13, Polo 0 (5 inn.): Jade Hammer pitched a perfect game with 10 strikeouts, also going 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Oregon 12, Winnebago 7: Brooke Halverson and Giselle Zavala each had three RBIs for the Hawks in the win. Izzy Berg got the win in the circle.

Stillman Valley 16, Rock Falls 0 (3 inn.): The Rockets were out-hit 11-2 and had five errors in the home loss.

Dakota 18, Forreston 2 (4 inn.): Forreston was out-hit 23-4 in the home loss.

Milledgeville 10, Amboy 0 (5 inn.): The Missiles out-hit Amboy 13-4 in the home win. Olivia Wooden had four RBIs and Kendra Kingsby had two for Milledgeville. Kingsby pitched four innings and struck out five.

Girls track & field

Sterling takes third: At Geneseo, Sterling tallied 45.5 points, behind Geneseo (72.5) and United Township (67). Sterling’s Sophia Davis won the 1600, Kendall Barajas won the discus and Anessa Johnson won the 100 hurdles. Gianna Campbell, Kaelin Morris, Emma Pham and Lacey Updike won the 4x400 relay. Romy Kendrick, Eleanor Redfield, Sophia Davis and Jaz’Mya Castaneda won the 4x800.

Kewanee quad: Sherrard (106) took first, followed by Fulton (99) and Rock Falls (37). Fulton winners were Brooklyn Thoms (100), Paige Cramer (long jump), Haley Smither (triple jump), Lauren Falls (200) and Jordin Rathburn (high jump). Jessa Read, Thoms, Smither and Kerby Germann won the 4x200. Peighton Strettton, Germann, Read and Thoms won the 4x400.

Rock Falls winners were Kat Scott (800) and Emma Peterson (3200).

Girls soccer

Oregon 2, Rockford Christian 0: Sarah Eckardt and Aniyah Sarver each had goals in the win. Mili Zavala had seven saves in the shutout.

Byron 7, Dixon 2: The Duchesses fell at home in their BNC opener.

Galesburg 7, Sterling 0: Sterling was shut out for the fourth straight game and fell to 0-3 in Western Big 6 Conference play.