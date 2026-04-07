Rock Falls’ Zoey Silva pitches perfect game at Byron: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Rock Falls 14, Byron 0 (5 inn.): Zoey Silva pitched a perfect game with 10 strikeouts and the Rockets had 13 hits in the BNC road win. Korah Hosler (one home run) led RF with five RBIs and Silva had three.

Sterling 13, DeKalb 2 (5 inn.): Mya Lira homered and had three RBIs in the home win. Lily Cantu doubled and had three RBIs, and Lily Martinez pitched four innings to get the win.

Genoa-Kingston 14, Dixon 4 (5 inn.): The Cogs took control with 11 runs in the third inning in the BNC home win. Brooklyn Tegeler led the Duchesses with two hits.

Morrison 20, West Carroll 2 (5 inn.): The Fillies tallied 18 hits and Ava Duncan had 11 strikeouts in the road win. Elle Milnes led Morrison with five RBIs and Sophie Damhoff had four.

Princeton 14, Newman 0 (6 inn.): Princeton hit two home runs and four doubles as the Comets fell short at home. Newman was out-hit 12-7 and had four errors.

Kewanee 5, Erie-Prophetstown 4: The Panthers scored twice in the top of the seventh but fell just short in the road setback. Leah Richmond led E-P with two hits and two RBIs.

Fulton 11, East Dubuque 0 (6 inn.): Belle Curley and Jessa Read each had two RBIs in the home win. Read pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Baseball

Winnebago 11, Dixon 4: Winnebago scored six unearned runs as Dixon had four errors in the Big Northern Conference home setback. Jake Whelan and Chase Simpson (four RBIs) each had two hits for the Dukes (5-1, 0-1). Daniel Fordham pitched four innings and Layne Vannoy pitched three for Dixon.

Moline 10, Sterling 6 (9 inn.): Moline scored four runs in the top of the ninth to grab the Western Big 6 Conference win. Wyatt Cassens had three hits for Sterling. Landon Kukowski and Adrian Monarrez each had two RBIs.

Morrison 24, West Carroll 5 (4 inn.): The Mustangs had 15 hits in the road win as Noah Robbins homered and led the team with six RBIs. Collin Renkes and Brayden Rubright had three RBIs for Morrison.

Rock Falls 17, Rockford Christian 7 (5 inn.): Owen Mandrell led the Rockets with four RBIs in the BNC home win. Seven different RF players had RBIs in the victory.

Byron 13, Oregon 0 (5 inn.): The Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first inning of the BNC home win. The Hawks were held to two hits.

E-P 8, Kewanee 6: Alastaire Sweetser had four hits in the road win. Braedyn Frank pitched 5⅔ innings and struck out 10 for the Panthers.

Boys tennis

Sterling 8, Moline 1: Sterling won six singles matches and two doubles matches in the Big 6 dual. Aron Rivera beat Brady Woodward 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Jacob Prevo and Traizen Falls beat Grant Dahlstrom and Jackson Smith 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.

Boys track & field

Oregon takes second at Genoa-Kingston: The Hawks tied Harvard with 65 points as Marengo won with 144. Daniel Gonzalez won the 800 meters, 1600 and Edward Gomez won the 110 hurdles. Edward McArthur, Brian Wallace, Gonzalez and Chayse Rosenbalm won the 4x400 relay.

Girls track & field

Oregon takes fourth at G-K: The Hawks tallied 56 points among five teams. Marengo took first with 106 points and G-K (89) was second. Jillian Hammer won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Anya Anaya won the 800 and Noelle Girton won the shot put.