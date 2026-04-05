Sterling boys tennis wins twice: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys tennis

Sterling 3, Rockford Lutheran 1: Aron Rivera swept No. 1 singles and Xavian Prather won 6-7 (5), 7-5, 1-0 (9) at No. 2 singles. Sterling’s Micah Peterson and Gavin Staats won at No. 2 doubles.

Sterling 4, Argo 0: Jacob Prevo and Rivera swept their singles matches. Peterson and Staats won at No. 1 doubles, and Jereston Falls and Traizen Falls won at No. 2 doubles.

Softball

Oregon 15, Deer-Creek Mackinaw 5 (5 inn.): Kendall Boyle led the Hawks with four RBIs in the home win. Izzy Berg had 10 strikeouts for Oregon.

Winnebago 10, Fulton 8: Winnebago scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in the home win. Zoe Kunau had three hits and Kerby Germann had two RBIs for the Steamers. Fulton had six errors and gave up seven unearned runs.

Fulton 15, Quincy Notre Dame 5 (5 inn.): Kerby Germann had six RBIs and was just a home run short of the cycle in the win. Zoe Kunau had three RBIs.

Olympia 11, Morrison 2 (4 inn.): Allie Anderson had a double and two RBIs in the setback.

Morrison 19, Astoria 1 (4 inn.): Morrison scored 11 runs in the second inning. Bella Scachette, Allie Anderson and Sophoie Damhoff all had three RBIs.