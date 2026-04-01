Sterling’s Lily Martinez and Layla Wright pitch combined no-hitter: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Sterling 9, Quincy 0: Lily Martinez pitched five innings and Layla Wright pitched two in a combined no-hitter to open Western Big 6 Conference play. Martinez had four strikeouts with three walks, and Wright struck out two. Martinez and Lily Cantu each had two RBIs. The Golden Warriors had 10 hits and rew seven walks against the Blue Devils.

Rockridge 9, Erie-Prophetstown 4: E-P’s Lily Swatos and Leah Richmond each hit home runs in the road loss.

Milledgeville 17, Newman 6 (5 inn.): Kinley Ross hit a home run and had three RBIs for the Missiles. Jezelle Reyes tripled and had three RBIs for the Comets.

West Central 11, Fulton 4: The Steamers gave up five runs in the fifth inning in the road loss. Zoe Kunau doubled and had two RBIs for Fulton.

Baseball

Creek Wood 5, Forreston 4: The Cardinals fell after leading 3-0 in the first inning. Kye Alderks led Forreston with two RBIs.

Hortonville 13, Eastland 4: Andrew Holder led the Cougars with two hits and two RBIs in the home setback. Hortonville led 5-0 after the first inning.

Boys track & field

E-P takes second at Rosenberry Classic: Riverdale won the 12-team indoor invite with 104 points, followed by E-P and Kewanee with 65. Princeton (59) was fourth, Morrison (48) was fifth, Amboy (20) was eighth, Fulton (19) was ninth and Newman (16) was 10th.

E-P’s Nathan Punke won the pole vault with a leap of 4.27 meters. Morrison’s winners were Brady Anderson (60 ), Levi Milder (200), Josh McDearmon (60 hurdles). Anderson, McDearmon, Milder and Xavier Baldwin won the 4x200 relay.

Amboy’s Ian Hassler won the shot put.