Owen Mandrell and Ethan Mathews both hit grand slams in Rock Falls win: Monday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Rock Falls 17, Erie-Prophetstown 7 (6 inn.): Owen Mandrell and Ethan Mathews both hit grand slams in the road win. Owen Laws also had four RBIs on three hits, including two doubles and a triple.

Dixon 10, Freeport 6: Nolan Valk had two hits and three RBIs in the home win. Eli Kirchoff had three hits and Daniel Fordham (six innings pitched) had two RBIs for the Dukes.

Rock Island 9, Sterling 8: The Rocks scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to grab the walkoff Western Big 6 Conference win. Eli Penne and Cale Nettleton led Sterling with two RBIs apiece. The Rocks scored the game-winning run on a hit batter by Wyatt Cassens.

Amboy 11, Indian Creek 0 (5 inn.): Landon Carter led the Clippers with three RBIs and Rylan McNinch pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts.

Middle Tennessee Christian 17, Forreston 0 (4 inn.): The Cardinals had five errors and just one hit in the road loss.

Niles North 13, Forreston 3: Connor Politsch led Forreston with two RBIs in the setback. Kednall Erdmann had two doubles.

Milledgeville 10, South Beloit 0 (5 inn.): Bryson Wiersema threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk allowed in the home win.

Riverdale 11, Fulton 1 (5 inn.): Chase Dykstra hit a solo home run for Fulton in the road setback.

Parkview Christian 5, Eastland 0: The Cougars were held to three hits and had four errors in the road setback.

Softball

Dixon 3, Amboy 1: Taylor Frost pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and one unearned run allowed. Frost also had an RBI and Presley Carver had two hits. Gabby Miller had two hits for Amboy.

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Rock Falls 1: Wynn Renkes pitched a complete game with 15 strikeouts for the Panthers in the road win. Madisyn Eikenberry led the Rockets with three hits. Zoe Silva had 10 strikeouts and was saddled with five unearned runs in a complete game setback.

Sycamore 11, Sterling 4: Sterling was out-hit 10-3 in the road setback. Lil Martinez hit a two-run home run for Sterling.

Riverdale 10, Fulton 7: The Steamers were out-hit 14-8 in the road loss. Wrenn Coffey (two RBIs) hit a home run and Kerby Germann doubled and had an RBI.

Sherrard 14, Morrison 2 (5 inn.): Ava Duncan took her first loss of the season in the home setback. The Tigers scored eight runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.

Girls soccer

United Township 6, Sterling 0: Sterling fell to 1-3 overall after a second straight Big 6 shutout.

College men’s tennis

Waubonsee 6, Sauk Valley 3: Nathaniel Burger won at No. 5 singles and Jayce Kastner won by forfeit at No. 6 singles. Burger and Kastner also won by forfeit at No. 3 doubles for the Skyhawks (0-2).