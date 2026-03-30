Hands Around the Courthouse – a child abuse awareness event – set for April 10 in Dixon

Shining Star Executive Director Jessica Cash opens the Hands Around the Courthouse ceremony Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon. This year's event will be April 10. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hands Around the Courthouse – a child abuse awareness event – is set for noon April 10 on the Old Lee County Courthouse Lawn in Dixon.

The event features guest speakers that include state Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon; Judge Matthew T. Klahn; Jessica Cash, Shining Star CAC executive director; and Trisha Howard, CASA 15th District executive.

In honor of April’s Child Abuse Awareness Month, the community is invited to join Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center and CASA 15th District as they work together to bring awareness to child abuse and help protect the well-being of the next generation.