Lee, Whiteside and Ogle property transfers for March 16-20, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Scott Smith and Karen Smith to Scott Dominick Smith Trustee, Karen Ann Smith Trustee, Scott Dominick Smith Living Trust, and Karen Ann Smith Living Trust, 2 Parcels: 19-22-07-158-011 and 19-22-07-158-012, $10.00

Big Bear Farms Inc to Big Bear Farms Dixon Llc, 2 Parcels: 07-02-25-400-011 and 14-03-30-300-002, $0.00

Jeffrey D Leader and Jodi L Leader to Jeffrey D Leader Co Trustee, Jodi L Leader Co Trustee, and Leader Family Revocable Living Trust, 759 THIRD STREET WEST, BROOKLYN, and 761 THIRD STREET WEST, BROOKLYN, $0.00

Jeannette Lynn Fairbanks, Ronald Evan Von Holten, Carolyn Sue Maynard, and Carolyn Sue Thompson to Lee M Kirkman, 1 Parcel: 09-19-28-400-001, $462,500

Jeannette Lynn Fairbanks, Carol Betty Von Holten, Ronald Evan Von Holten, Carolyn Sue Maynard, and Carolyn Sue Thompson to Lee M Kirkman, 1 Parcel: 09-19-28-400-001, $462,500

Jeannette Lynn Fairbanks, Carol Betty Von Holten, Ronald Evan Von Holten, Carolyn Sue Maynard, and Carolyn Sue Thompson to Kari L Cissell, 1 Parcel: 09-19-28-400-001, $462,500

Jeannette Lynn Fairbanks, Ronald Evan Von Holten, Carolyn Sue Maynard, and Carolyn Sue Thompson to Kari L Cissell, 1 Parcel: 09-19-28-400-001, $462,500

G & G Construction Llc to Brian C Gile and Mary F Gile, 1 Parcel: 07-02-18-476-014, $450,000

David Dunseth and Tammy Dunseth to Dixon Cider Llc, 119 DOUGLAS AVENUE, DIXON, $74,900

Matthew Keller and Jennifer Keller to Ermir Ramadani, 687 SQUIRREL CHASE, DIXON, $32,500

Bruce J Forster and Bonnie L Forster to Ermir Ramadani, 685 SQUIRREL CHASE, DIXON, $25,000

Jacqueline Colby, Jacqueline Alvarado, and Alexandria Penrod to Christopher J Larocco, 1893 ST MARYS ROAD, SUBLETTE, $240,000

Blanca M Sanchez, Felipe M Ocampo, and Stephanie L Ocampo to Jose Luis Garcia-Mondragon, 108 JEFFERSON AV N, AMBOY, $170,000

Richard A Palmer and Karen S Palmer to Madison Paige Heffelfinger and Arthur Heffelfinger, 1728 HILLCREST DRIVE, STERLING, $445,000

Quit Claims

Jeremy Van Buren and Hillary Van Buren to Babette M Van Buren and Gerald Van Buren, 913 CENTER STREET, DIXON, $0.00

Michael Lafferty to Michael J Lafferty and Tammy T Lafferty, 1955 DIANA COURT, DIXON, $0.00

James Pine and Cindy Pine to James C Pine Trustee, Cynthia E Pine Trustee, Pine Family Declaration Of Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-403-007, $0.00

Danny Lee Horton and Lori Ann Horton to Danny Lee Horton and Lori Ann Horton, 1518 SIXTH STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

Larry Briar, Larry G Briar, and Nancy G Briar to Larry G Briar and Nancy K Briar, 1 Parcel: 09-19-31-100-001, $0.00

Joseph E Phillips, Karen J Phillips, Joseph E Phillips Trustee, and Joseph E Phillips Trust to Kristie C Phillips Trustee, Kr Dorr Trust, James R Phillips Trustee, and James R Phillips Trust, 1 Parcel: 09-19-35-200-001, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Tamsin J Shaw Trustee, Thomas D Shaw Trustee, and Tamsin J Shaw Trust to Liandro G Arellano Jr and Jamie M Arellano, 310 N JEFFERSON, DIXON, $0.00

Kristie C Phillips Trustee, Kj Dorr Trust, James R Phillips Trustee, and James R Phillips Trust to Rrjk Farms Llc, 1 Parcel: 09-19-35-200-001, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Kyle D Swanson to Kyle D Swanson Trustee and Kyle D Swanson Trust, 1 Parcel: 07-02-34-200-030, $0.00

Rhonda J Brechon to Rhonda J Brechon Trustee and Rhonda J Brechon Trust, 1103 ROUTE 26, DIXON, $0.00

Heather A Copp to Heather A Copp Co Trustee, Heather A Copp Living Trust, Haley J Micahel Co Trustee, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-252-013, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Debra L Marruffo to Kody J Velazquez and Bailee M Fortney, 901 OAK AVE, STERLING, $112,500

Jimmy B Morris, Debra H Cruthis, and Debra H Morris Nka to William A Vanzuiden and Elizabeth A Vanzuiden, 1122 15TH AVE, FULTON, $110,000

Perry Wancket to Joseph M Parent, 1215 20TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $99,425

Gordon D Zaagman and Paulette J Zaagman to Nicholas Varela Allen, 2 Parcels: 03-24-400-004 and 03-25-200-002, $480,550

David E Cook and Carol L Cook to Ryan Eugene Jr, 1 Parcel: 03-21-200-003, $25,000

Jose Urvina and Mariana Cano to Robert M Minor, 908 1ST AVE, STERLING, $165,000

Meichelle Phelps to Adam I Anderson, 41 MEADOW LANE, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Jacob Stanhoff and Ruth Bartlett to Todd A Davis and Cinnament L Davis, 20477 PROPHET RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $265,000

Jose Armelo A Agudelo and Michelle E Agudelo to Whiteside Properties Llc, 206 9TH AVE NORTH, ALBANY, $30,000

Jeff D Ellis to Vasile Marincat, 22950 PROPHET RD, ROCK FALLS, $170,000

Alice Vandevoorde to Randal Lorenz and Terri Lorenz, 925 8TH ST, ERIE, $59,000

Jeffrey D Galor and Amanda C Galor to Dallas Michael Knowles and Holly Knowles, 1310 MINERAL SPRINGS RD, STERLING, $228,500

Chad A Starbuck to Brenda A Vanderploeg Trust and Craig E Vanderploeg Trust, 708 VALLEY VIEW DR, FULTON, $105,000

Jan E Tomczak to Kyle T Wyckstandt, 25326 COMO RD, STERLING, $150,000

Jestun Gatz to Maria Solis and Angel Gomez, 309 7TH AVE, STERLING, $51,000

Sandra Dziedzic to Kaitlyn Swanson, 411 2ND AVENUE, ROCK FALLS, $24,516

David A Olsen to Todd W Saeger and Glynis Ann Lackland Dean, 12719 GARDEN PLAIN RD, MORRISON, $420,000

Tracy Hebert to Alasdair J Stewart, 606 AVENUE C, ROCK FALLS, $80,000

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to William J Mccormick and Gabrielle Louise Mccormick, 2 Parcels: 15-29-100-001 and 15-29-100-003, $966,128

Secretary Of Hud to William O Funkhouser, 600 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $80,000

Michael A Kuelper and Christina L Demay to Larry J Deneve, 421 3RD ST W, PROPHETSTOWN, $62,000

Gerardo Rascon and Maria Mirma Cabrera Ortega to Jazmin Moore, 1311 2ND AVENUE, STERLING, $63,739

Anthony R Bonnell to Kaitlyn Blum and Jeremy R Reyes, 1003 2ND STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $142,000

Carrie A Lamb to Christopher A Miller, 400 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $124,000

Mortgage Clearing Corp to Stephen B Hill, 304 MADISON STREET S, MORRISON, $20,000

Paul L Szarzynski to Seth D Land and Alyssa C Land, 407 1ST AVENUE, ALBANY, $109,900

Trever R Mahaffey to Kyle Workman, 719 16TH AVE, FULTON, $155,000

Quit Claims

Jimmy B Morris and Debra H Morris to Mark Schroeder and Brandy Schroeder, 1 Parcel: 01-28-412-006, $0.00

Pebbles Jones to Pebbles Jones and Landon C Hemminger, 601 DILLON AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Joseph T Padilla, Bree Oltmans Padilla, and Bree E Oltmans Fka to Joseph T Padilla and Bree Oltmans Padilla, 1804 OAK GROVE AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Jose M Arrezola to Rosalinda Arrezola, 1209 18TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Joseph W Swope to Joseph W Swope and Nathan J Swope, 28862 SURREY DR, STERLING, $0.00

William J Brearton to Katelyn G Brearton, 207 GROVE RD W, COLETA, $0.00

Brianne Price to Shawn R Price, 17485 CHASE RD, FULTON, $0.00

Jerry E Francis Trustee, Marie A Francis Trust, and Linda A Vos Trustee to Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos, 9 Parcels: 15-19-300-007, 15-19-300-008, 15-19-400-003,15-19-400-004, 15-19-400-006,15-20-300-003, 15-20-300-006,15-29-100-001, and 15-29-100-003, $0.00

Mellissa Dykema to Christopher Dykema, 9719 FENTON RD, FENTON, $0.00

Shawn E Lamb to Carrie A Lamb, 400 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Virginia Schipper to Virginia Schipper Trust and Glenda Nicke, 102 5TH ST, FULTON, $315,000

Dennis L Feltz to Dennis L Feltz Trust, 7669 BUNKER HILL RD, FULTON, $0.00

Susan Ellen Kort Trustee and Kort 2021 Revocable Trust to Bradley N Eakle and Tracy Eakle, 2006 AVE D, STERLING, $285,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Shirley R Lemar Trustee and Shirley R Lemar Tr to Caleb C Bender, 1 Parcel: 1116 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $255,000

Brad Kowitzke and Sheri Kowitzke to Joanne Gilles and Gregory Gilles, 1 Parcel: 6551 S Westwood Dr, Rochelle, $435,000

Dawn M Schwarz to Austin Lawrenz and Ashley Lawrenz, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-251-003, $470,000

Steve Malworm to Amanda C Galor and Jeffrey D Galor, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-252-010, $362,000

Thomas J Hartnett Iii to Blue Ridge Property Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 519 Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $244,000

Randall A Hess to John Ethan Gruban, 1 Parcel: 334 N 14th St., Rochelle, $105,000

Noggle Family Limited Partnership to City Of Rochelle, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-31-400-005, $65,664

Adam Herwig to James R Collins Trustee, Sandra L Collins Trustee, and James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-23-400-025, $336,060

Quit Claims

Jeffrey J Whaley and Katrina N Whaley to Jeffrey T Whaley and Dawn D Whaley, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-06-100-005, $0.00

Michael R Bressette to Michael R Bressette and Lisa J Lindberg, 1 Parcel: 470 Mill Ridge Dr, Byron, $0.00

Ryan C Lawrence and Alesandra V Lawrence to Kenneth W Burch Trustee, Kenneth W Burch Tr101, Lynnette E Burch Trustee, Lynnette E Burch Tr, and Kenneth W Burch, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-32-100-006, $0.00

Leila I Macqueen, Leila I Macqueen-Mccoy, and Leila I Macqueen Mccoy to Leila I Mccoy and Matthew J Mccoy, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-27-204-001, $0.00

Keith A Koziol to Keith A Koziol and Catherine A Koziol, 2 Parcels in Leaf River: 03-24-400-009 and 03-24-400-028, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Wesley A Burandt Trustee, Kathryn L Burandt Trustee, and Wesley A & Kathryn Burandt Family Trust to Natural Land Institute, 2 Parcels in Scott Township: 11-28-300-008 and 11-28-300-010, $1,639,000

Patrick D Southwick Trustee, Patrick Southwick Tr1, and Trust No 1 to Nicholas R Mowell and Brandie L Mowell, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-20-100-003, $10,000

Marianne L Jones Trustee, Joyce M Callaway Trustee, James A Jones Trustee, and Melvin L Jones Irrev Income Only Tr to Richard L Kelly and Kathleen E Kelly, 1 Parcel: 24-14-280-007, $60,000

Jorian Wheeler Trustee and Mary Ellen Wheeler Tr306 to Magdiel Rivera, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-156-001, $162,500

Kenneth W Burch Trustee, Kenneth W Burch Tr101, Lynnette E Burch Trustee, Lynnette E Burch Tr101, and Kenneth W Burch to Ryan Lawrence and Alesandra V Lawrence, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-32-100-006, $15,000

Kenneth W Burch Trustee, Kenneth W Burch Tr101, Lynnette E Burch Trustee, and Lynnette E Burch Tr101 to Ryan C Lawrence and Alesandra V Lawrence, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-32-100-006, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Lorraine N Drought to Lorraine N Drought Trustee and Lorraine N Drought Rev Tr1, 1 Parcel: 1133 N 7th St, Unit 807, Rochelle, $0.00

Deloris M Vanbuskirk to Vanbuskirk M Vanbuskirk Trustee and Vb Family Tr1225, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-03-400-004, $0.00

Michael M Anderson and Brenda M Anderson to Brenda M Anderson Trustee and Mma Tr326, 2 Parcels: 202 S Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, and 08-30-400-009, $0.00

Edwin Yingling and Edwin D Yingling to Edwin D Yingling Trustee and Edwin D Yingling Tr1, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-08-277-012, $0.00

Edwin D Yingling, Edwin Yingling, Ed Yingling, Mary Pat Yingling, and Mary P Yingling to Edwin D Yingling Trustee and Edwin D Yingling Tr1, 7 Parcels: 20-11-451-013, 20-11-452-004, 20-11-452-005, 21-05-300-005, 21-05-400-015, 21-08-226-001, and 21-08-277-011, $0.00

Michael L Abrahams and Jennifer L Abrahams to Michael L Abrahams Trustee, Michael L Abrahams Rev Tr, Jennifer L Abrahams Trustee, and Jennifer L Abrahams Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 4104 E Countryview Dr, Byron, $0.00

Wayne B Winterfield to Lucinda A Winterfield Trustee, Wayne B Winterfield Trustee, Winterfield Tr, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-405-003, $0.00

Mary Jean Lane Trustee, Gene R Lane Tr101, and Gene R Lane Declaration Tr101 to Mary Jean Lane Trustee and Gene R Lane Qtip Family Tr, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-25-300-003, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Gary W Petersen and Dawn M Kaiser to Dawn M Kaiser, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-09-351-027, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office