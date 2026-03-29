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Lee, Whiteside and Ogle property transfers for March 16-20, 2026

Property transfers

Property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Scott Smith and Karen Smith to Scott Dominick Smith Trustee, Karen Ann Smith Trustee, Scott Dominick Smith Living Trust, and Karen Ann Smith Living Trust, 2 Parcels: 19-22-07-158-011 and 19-22-07-158-012, $10.00

Big Bear Farms Inc to Big Bear Farms Dixon Llc, 2 Parcels: 07-02-25-400-011 and 14-03-30-300-002, $0.00

Jeffrey D Leader and Jodi L Leader to Jeffrey D Leader Co Trustee, Jodi L Leader Co Trustee, and Leader Family Revocable Living Trust, 759 THIRD STREET WEST, BROOKLYN, and 761 THIRD STREET WEST, BROOKLYN, $0.00

Jeannette Lynn Fairbanks, Ronald Evan Von Holten, Carolyn Sue Maynard, and Carolyn Sue Thompson to Lee M Kirkman, 1 Parcel: 09-19-28-400-001, $462,500

Jeannette Lynn Fairbanks, Carol Betty Von Holten, Ronald Evan Von Holten, Carolyn Sue Maynard, and Carolyn Sue Thompson to Lee M Kirkman, 1 Parcel: 09-19-28-400-001, $462,500

Jeannette Lynn Fairbanks, Carol Betty Von Holten, Ronald Evan Von Holten, Carolyn Sue Maynard, and Carolyn Sue Thompson to Kari L Cissell, 1 Parcel: 09-19-28-400-001, $462,500

Jeannette Lynn Fairbanks, Ronald Evan Von Holten, Carolyn Sue Maynard, and Carolyn Sue Thompson to Kari L Cissell, 1 Parcel: 09-19-28-400-001, $462,500

G & G Construction Llc to Brian C Gile and Mary F Gile, 1 Parcel: 07-02-18-476-014, $450,000

David Dunseth and Tammy Dunseth to Dixon Cider Llc, 119 DOUGLAS AVENUE, DIXON, $74,900

Matthew Keller and Jennifer Keller to Ermir Ramadani, 687 SQUIRREL CHASE, DIXON, $32,500

Bruce J Forster and Bonnie L Forster to Ermir Ramadani, 685 SQUIRREL CHASE, DIXON, $25,000

Jacqueline Colby, Jacqueline Alvarado, and Alexandria Penrod to Christopher J Larocco, 1893 ST MARYS ROAD, SUBLETTE, $240,000

Blanca M Sanchez, Felipe M Ocampo, and Stephanie L Ocampo to Jose Luis Garcia-Mondragon, 108 JEFFERSON AV N, AMBOY, $170,000

Richard A Palmer and Karen S Palmer to Madison Paige Heffelfinger and Arthur Heffelfinger, 1728 HILLCREST DRIVE, STERLING, $445,000

Quit Claims

Jeremy Van Buren and Hillary Van Buren to Babette M Van Buren and Gerald Van Buren, 913 CENTER STREET, DIXON, $0.00

Michael Lafferty to Michael J Lafferty and Tammy T Lafferty, 1955 DIANA COURT, DIXON, $0.00

James Pine and Cindy Pine to James C Pine Trustee, Cynthia E Pine Trustee, Pine Family Declaration Of Trust, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-403-007, $0.00

Danny Lee Horton and Lori Ann Horton to Danny Lee Horton and Lori Ann Horton, 1518 SIXTH STREET W, DIXON, $0.00

Larry Briar, Larry G Briar, and Nancy G Briar to Larry G Briar and Nancy K Briar, 1 Parcel: 09-19-31-100-001, $0.00

Joseph E Phillips, Karen J Phillips, Joseph E Phillips Trustee, and Joseph E Phillips Trust to Kristie C Phillips Trustee, Kr Dorr Trust, James R Phillips Trustee, and James R Phillips Trust, 1 Parcel: 09-19-35-200-001, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Tamsin J Shaw Trustee, Thomas D Shaw Trustee, and Tamsin J Shaw Trust to Liandro G Arellano Jr and Jamie M Arellano, 310 N JEFFERSON, DIXON, $0.00

Kristie C Phillips Trustee, Kj Dorr Trust, James R Phillips Trustee, and James R Phillips Trust to Rrjk Farms Llc, 1 Parcel: 09-19-35-200-001, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Kyle D Swanson to Kyle D Swanson Trustee and Kyle D Swanson Trust, 1 Parcel: 07-02-34-200-030, $0.00

Rhonda J Brechon to Rhonda J Brechon Trustee and Rhonda J Brechon Trust, 1103 ROUTE 26, DIXON, $0.00

Heather A Copp to Heather A Copp Co Trustee, Heather A Copp Living Trust, Haley J Micahel Co Trustee, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-252-013, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Debra L Marruffo to Kody J Velazquez and Bailee M Fortney, 901 OAK AVE, STERLING, $112,500

Jimmy B Morris, Debra H Cruthis, and Debra H Morris Nka to William A Vanzuiden and Elizabeth A Vanzuiden, 1122 15TH AVE, FULTON, $110,000

Perry Wancket to Joseph M Parent, 1215 20TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $99,425

Gordon D Zaagman and Paulette J Zaagman to Nicholas Varela Allen, 2 Parcels: 03-24-400-004 and 03-25-200-002, $480,550

David E Cook and Carol L Cook to Ryan Eugene Jr, 1 Parcel: 03-21-200-003, $25,000

Jose Urvina and Mariana Cano to Robert M Minor, 908 1ST AVE, STERLING, $165,000

Meichelle Phelps to Adam I Anderson, 41 MEADOW LANE, PROPHETSTOWN, $0.00

Jacob Stanhoff and Ruth Bartlett to Todd A Davis and Cinnament L Davis, 20477 PROPHET RD, PROPHETSTOWN, $265,000

Jose Armelo A Agudelo and Michelle E Agudelo to Whiteside Properties Llc, 206 9TH AVE NORTH, ALBANY, $30,000

Jeff D Ellis to Vasile Marincat, 22950 PROPHET RD, ROCK FALLS, $170,000

Alice Vandevoorde to Randal Lorenz and Terri Lorenz, 925 8TH ST, ERIE, $59,000

Jeffrey D Galor and Amanda C Galor to Dallas Michael Knowles and Holly Knowles, 1310 MINERAL SPRINGS RD, STERLING, $228,500

Chad A Starbuck to Brenda A Vanderploeg Trust and Craig E Vanderploeg Trust, 708 VALLEY VIEW DR, FULTON, $105,000

Jan E Tomczak to Kyle T Wyckstandt, 25326 COMO RD, STERLING, $150,000

Jestun Gatz to Maria Solis and Angel Gomez, 309 7TH AVE, STERLING, $51,000

Sandra Dziedzic to Kaitlyn Swanson, 411 2ND AVENUE, ROCK FALLS, $24,516

David A Olsen to Todd W Saeger and Glynis Ann Lackland Dean, 12719 GARDEN PLAIN RD, MORRISON, $420,000

Tracy Hebert to Alasdair J Stewart, 606 AVENUE C, ROCK FALLS, $80,000

Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos to William J Mccormick and Gabrielle Louise Mccormick, 2 Parcels: 15-29-100-001 and 15-29-100-003, $966,128

Secretary Of Hud to William O Funkhouser, 600 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $80,000

Michael A Kuelper and Christina L Demay to Larry J Deneve, 421 3RD ST W, PROPHETSTOWN, $62,000

Gerardo Rascon and Maria Mirma Cabrera Ortega to Jazmin Moore, 1311 2ND AVENUE, STERLING, $63,739

Anthony R Bonnell to Kaitlyn Blum and Jeremy R Reyes, 1003 2ND STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $142,000

Carrie A Lamb to Christopher A Miller, 400 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $124,000

Mortgage Clearing Corp to Stephen B Hill, 304 MADISON STREET S, MORRISON, $20,000

Paul L Szarzynski to Seth D Land and Alyssa C Land, 407 1ST AVENUE, ALBANY, $109,900

Trever R Mahaffey to Kyle Workman, 719 16TH AVE, FULTON, $155,000

Quit Claims

Jimmy B Morris and Debra H Morris to Mark Schroeder and Brandy Schroeder, 1 Parcel: 01-28-412-006, $0.00

Pebbles Jones to Pebbles Jones and Landon C Hemminger, 601 DILLON AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Joseph T Padilla, Bree Oltmans Padilla, and Bree E Oltmans Fka to Joseph T Padilla and Bree Oltmans Padilla, 1804 OAK GROVE AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Jose M Arrezola to Rosalinda Arrezola, 1209 18TH ST W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Joseph W Swope to Joseph W Swope and Nathan J Swope, 28862 SURREY DR, STERLING, $0.00

William J Brearton to Katelyn G Brearton, 207 GROVE RD W, COLETA, $0.00

Brianne Price to Shawn R Price, 17485 CHASE RD, FULTON, $0.00

Jerry E Francis Trustee, Marie A Francis Trust, and Linda A Vos Trustee to Jerry E Francis and Linda A Vos, 9 Parcels: 15-19-300-007, 15-19-300-008, 15-19-400-003,15-19-400-004, 15-19-400-006,15-20-300-003, 15-20-300-006,15-29-100-001, and 15-29-100-003, $0.00

Mellissa Dykema to Christopher Dykema, 9719 FENTON RD, FENTON, $0.00

Shawn E Lamb to Carrie A Lamb, 400 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Virginia Schipper to Virginia Schipper Trust and Glenda Nicke, 102 5TH ST, FULTON, $315,000

Dennis L Feltz to Dennis L Feltz Trust, 7669 BUNKER HILL RD, FULTON, $0.00

Susan Ellen Kort Trustee and Kort 2021 Revocable Trust to Bradley N Eakle and Tracy Eakle, 2006 AVE D, STERLING, $285,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Shirley R Lemar Trustee and Shirley R Lemar Tr to Caleb C Bender, 1 Parcel: 1116 Carrie Ave., Rochelle, $255,000

Brad Kowitzke and Sheri Kowitzke to Joanne Gilles and Gregory Gilles, 1 Parcel: 6551 S Westwood Dr, Rochelle, $435,000

Dawn M Schwarz to Austin Lawrenz and Ashley Lawrenz, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-07-251-003, $470,000

Steve Malworm to Amanda C Galor and Jeffrey D Galor, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-252-010, $362,000

Thomas J Hartnett Iii to Blue Ridge Property Group Llc, 1 Parcel: 519 Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $244,000

Randall A Hess to John Ethan Gruban, 1 Parcel: 334 N 14th St., Rochelle, $105,000

Noggle Family Limited Partnership to City Of Rochelle, 1 Parcel in Dement Township: 25-31-400-005, $65,664

Adam Herwig to James R Collins Trustee, Sandra L Collins Trustee, and James & Sandra Collins Rev Tr, 1 Parcel in Pine Creek Township: 15-23-400-025, $336,060

Quit Claims

Jeffrey J Whaley and Katrina N Whaley to Jeffrey T Whaley and Dawn D Whaley, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-06-100-005, $0.00

Michael R Bressette to Michael R Bressette and Lisa J Lindberg, 1 Parcel: 470 Mill Ridge Dr, Byron, $0.00

Ryan C Lawrence and Alesandra V Lawrence to Kenneth W Burch Trustee, Kenneth W Burch Tr101, Lynnette E Burch Trustee, Lynnette E Burch Tr, and Kenneth W Burch, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-32-100-006, $0.00

Leila I Macqueen, Leila I Macqueen-Mccoy, and Leila I Macqueen Mccoy to Leila I Mccoy and Matthew J Mccoy, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-27-204-001, $0.00

Keith A Koziol to Keith A Koziol and Catherine A Koziol, 2 Parcels in Leaf River: 03-24-400-009 and 03-24-400-028, $0.00

Trustees Deeds

Wesley A Burandt Trustee, Kathryn L Burandt Trustee, and Wesley A & Kathryn Burandt Family Trust to Natural Land Institute, 2 Parcels in Scott Township: 11-28-300-008 and 11-28-300-010, $1,639,000

Patrick D Southwick Trustee, Patrick Southwick Tr1, and Trust No 1 to Nicholas R Mowell and Brandie L Mowell, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-20-100-003, $10,000

Marianne L Jones Trustee, Joyce M Callaway Trustee, James A Jones Trustee, and Melvin L Jones Irrev Income Only Tr to Richard L Kelly and Kathleen E Kelly, 1 Parcel: 24-14-280-007, $60,000

Jorian Wheeler Trustee and Mary Ellen Wheeler Tr306 to Magdiel Rivera, 1 Parcel in Scott Township: 11-23-156-001, $162,500

Kenneth W Burch Trustee, Kenneth W Burch Tr101, Lynnette E Burch Trustee, Lynnette E Burch Tr101, and Kenneth W Burch to Ryan Lawrence and Alesandra V Lawrence, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-32-100-006, $15,000

Kenneth W Burch Trustee, Kenneth W Burch Tr101, Lynnette E Burch Trustee, and Lynnette E Burch Tr101 to Ryan C Lawrence and Alesandra V Lawrence, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-32-100-006, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Lorraine N Drought to Lorraine N Drought Trustee and Lorraine N Drought Rev Tr1, 1 Parcel: 1133 N 7th St, Unit 807, Rochelle, $0.00

Deloris M Vanbuskirk to Vanbuskirk M Vanbuskirk Trustee and Vb Family Tr1225, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-03-400-004, $0.00

Michael M Anderson and Brenda M Anderson to Brenda M Anderson Trustee and Mma Tr326, 2 Parcels: 202 S Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, and 08-30-400-009, $0.00

Edwin Yingling and Edwin D Yingling to Edwin D Yingling Trustee and Edwin D Yingling Tr1, 1 Parcel in Grand Detour Township: 21-08-277-012, $0.00

Edwin D Yingling, Edwin Yingling, Ed Yingling, Mary Pat Yingling, and Mary P Yingling to Edwin D Yingling Trustee and Edwin D Yingling Tr1, 7 Parcels: 20-11-451-013, 20-11-452-004, 20-11-452-005, 21-05-300-005, 21-05-400-015, 21-08-226-001, and 21-08-277-011, $0.00

Michael L Abrahams and Jennifer L Abrahams to Michael L Abrahams Trustee, Michael L Abrahams Rev Tr, Jennifer L Abrahams Trustee, and Jennifer L Abrahams Rev Tr, 1 Parcel: 4104 E Countryview Dr, Byron, $0.00

Wayne B Winterfield to Lucinda A Winterfield Trustee, Wayne B Winterfield Trustee, Winterfield Tr, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-08-405-003, $0.00

Mary Jean Lane Trustee, Gene R Lane Tr101, and Gene R Lane Declaration Tr101 to Mary Jean Lane Trustee and Gene R Lane Qtip Family Tr, 1 Parcel in Monroe Township: 12-25-300-003, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Gary W Petersen and Dawn M Kaiser to Dawn M Kaiser, 1 Parcel in Taylor Township: 22-09-351-027, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Property TransfersDixonSterlingPremiumRock FallsWhiteside CountyLee CountyOgle County
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