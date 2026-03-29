Dixon boys’ 4x800 wins at Illinois Top Times: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys track & field

Dixon picks up Illinois Top Times win: Dixon’s Abram Garcia, Keegan Shirley, Averick Wiseman and Dean Geiger won the 4x800 relay with a time of 7:54.98 in the Class 2A finals at Illinois Wesleyan University. Alonzo Bautista was sixth in the 1600 and Owen LeSage was sixth in the shot put for the Dukes.

Illinois Indoor Championships: Sterling’s Maurice De La Cruz was 28th in the 200 and Derek Prieto was 16th in the 400. Prieto, Aiden Lacy, Quincy Maas and De La Cruz took sixth in the 4x400 relay.

Girls track & field

Dixon’s Daniela Lovett reaches finals: Lovett took sixth in the 3,200 and 15th in the 1,600 at the Illinois Top Times meet in Class 2A. Fulton’s Grace Gray, Jessa Read, Haley Smither and Brooklyn Thoms took third in the 4x200 in Class 1A. Peighton Stretton, Read, Kerby Germann and Thoms took third in the 4x400. Germann was also 17th in the shot put and Smither was eighth in the triple jump.

Illinois Indoor Championships: Sterling’s Anessa Johnson was 32nd in the 60-meter hurdles prelims.

Softball

Dixon 13, Boylan Catholic 10: Dixon held on for the road win after scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. Brooklyn Tegeler had three hits and two RBIs, Kinley Rogers knocked in three and Breanna Tegeler also had three RBIs and two walks.

Sterling 13, Oregon 3 (6 inn.): Lily Martinez led Sterling with two RBIs as six different Golden Warriors knocked in runs. Lily Cantu had two hits and scored three runs. Martinez pitched five innings to get the win and Layla Wright pitched a hitless sixth inning. Ashlee Mundell doubled and knocked in a run for Oregon.

Erie-Prophetstown 20, Galva 1 (4 inn.): The Panthers racked up 20 hits in the road win. Alyssa Padia had five RBIs and Ava Grawe knocked in four.

Bureau Valley 10, Polo 0 (5 inn.): Emily Wright led the Storm with two RBIs in the home win.

Baseball

Mercer County 4, Amboy 2: The Clippers fell short on the road despite out-hitting Mercer County 4-3. Tanner Welch had an RBI for Amboy.

Bureau Valley 14, Polo 0: The Storm out-hit Polo 12-1 in the home win. Blake Foster had three RBIs and pitched two perfect innings for BV.

Oregon 11, East Dubuque 10: Landon Ziller drove in Keaton Salsbury in the top of the seventh inning and closed the road win on the mound. He pitched three innings and allowed one earned run. Salsbury led the Hawks with four hits, including two doubles.

Warren 11, Morrison 5: Carson White led Morrison with two hits in the home setback. Morrison had six errors and Warren scored nine unearned runs.

Boys tennis

Sterling 2, Belvidere North 2: Gavin Staats and Micah Peterson, along with Jacob Prevo and Traizen Falls, had doubles wins for Sterling.

Sterling 2, Dunlap 2: Xavian Prather won 7-6 (2), 6-1 at No. 1 singles for Sterling. Prevo and Falls also swept their No. 2 doubles match.