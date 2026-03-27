Lee County Kids in the Kitchen program wraps up a successful third year

Lee County 4-H is proud to celebrate the successful completion of the third year of its Special Interest (SPIN) Club, Kids in the Kitchen, a hands-on cooking club that builds confidence, creativity and life skills.

The club met monthly from October through March, bringing together youths ages 8–18 for interactive cooking experiences at Immanuel Lutheran in Dixon. Throughout the program, members explored the fundamentals of cooking while gaining practical skills they can use at home and beyond.

During each session, members took part in a variety of engaging activities, including:

Cooking Basics: Participants learned foundational cooking techniques and practiced proper food safety.

Participants learned foundational cooking techniques and practiced proper food safety. Kitchen Tools and Appliances: Members gained hands-on experience with mixers, blenders, measuring tools and other common kitchen equipment.

Members gained hands-on experience with mixers, blenders, measuring tools and other common kitchen equipment. Creative Recipes: Members experimented with new ingredients and prepared a variety of dishes.

Members experimented with new ingredients and prepared a variety of dishes. Teamwork and Collaboration: Members worked together to plan, prepare and share meals in a supportive group setting.

“The goal of Kids in the Kitchen is to equip youth with the skills they need to confidently navigate the kitchen while building teamwork and independence,” said Katie Baker, 4-H program coordinator. “It’s been rewarding to watch participants grow in confidence, try new foods and take pride in what they created.”

Kids in the Kitchen provided a fun, welcoming environment where youths could learn by doing, ask questions, and support one another. The program emphasized not only cooking skills, but also communication, responsibility and cooperation, important life skills that extend beyond the kitchen.

Lee County 4-H would like to thank the families and volunteers who helped make this year’s club a success. SPIN Clubs like Kids in the Kitchen continue to highlight 4-H’s commitment to positive youth development through hands-on learning.

If you are interested in starting or supporting a Special Interest Club in Lee County, contact the University of Illinois Extension Office to learn about opportunities to get involved.