Sauk Valley Community College appoints director of athletics

Sauk Valley Community College and Skyhawk Athletics have announced that SVCC softball coach Derron Sellers has been appointed the college’s new director of athletics.

Sellers officially stepped into this role March 2.

Following his graduation from Polo High School, Sellers earned his bachelor’s degree in K-12 physical education from Rockford College. He later completed a master’s degree in exercise science from Pennsylvania Western University-California, furthering his expertise in athletic performance, training, and leadership.

A lifelong resident of the Sauk Valley, Sellers brings a deep connection to the local community and a knowledgeable background in athletics and education, according to a news release.

He has served as the college’s head softball coach for the past four years, during which he has helped develop student-athletes both on and off the field.

As he fully transitions into the athletic director role, Sellers will remain head coach of the softball program this year.

“I am beyond excited to serve as director of athletics at SVCC,” Sellers said. “This area is full of phenomenal student-athletes, and we have an outstanding staff of coaches who are great to work with. I look forward to continuing to build strong programs that represent the college and our community.”

For more information on the Skyhawk Athletic program, visit svcc.edu/athletics.