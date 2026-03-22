American Trucking Association honors Dixon man as Super Van Operator of the Year

Dixon resident Tim Hall, who is employed with JK Moving, was named Super Van Operator of the Year during the American Trucking Association's Moving and Storage Conference in Nashville. (Photo Provided By Shawn Flaherty)

JK Moving Services received two awards – including one honoring a Dixon man – during the American Trucking Association’s Moving and Storage Conference in Nashville.

JK Moving’s Tim Hall of Dixon was named Super Van Operator of the Year. In addition, for the second year in a row and seventh time overall, the company was recognized with ATA’s Fleet Safety Award for its outstanding highway safety record.

“Tim is a stellar and highly decorated employee. We are excited that he has received this great honor. He embraces JK Moving’s values of care and respect as he consistently delivers the best service to every customer with a high degree of professionalism and attention to detail,” JK Moving President David Cox said. “In addition to Tim, JK Moving was again honored by ATA for our company-wide commitment to safety.”

Hall has been with JK Moving, the nation’s largest independently owned and operated moving company, for more than 12 years. He has an exemplary safety record and always delivers the highest level of customer service. While at JK, his driving record is spotless with no accidents, violations, or citations, according to a news release.

Hall has received numerous JK awards, including awards for safe driving, driver of the month, customer service, safety training, packing and loading, and cleanest truck in the fleet.

Hall’s interest in moving started at age 15 when riding beside his uncle, who was in the industry. By 18 years old, he had his CDL. He has logged more than 3 million miles during his 32-year driving career.

“I love being an over-the-road household driver. I take what I do very seriously. I’m very professional, friendly, dedicated, dependable, hardworking and motivated,” Hall said. “My personal goal has been to provide excellent, above and beyond customer service every day to my customers.”

The ATA MSC Super Van Operator contest honors exemplary drivers and owner-operators based on excellence in safety, reliability, and customer-oriented truck transportation in service to the nation’s household goods carriers. This contest was open to drivers that operate trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,001 pounds or more, drive 25,000 miles or more in a year, haul 30 shipments or more in a year, and drive for a moving and storage company.

To attract great drivers like Hall, JK Moving has an annual guaranteed income for experienced Over-the-Road Class-A CDL drivers that is twice the national average for the position, according to the release.

Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, and voted Independent Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Association, the company maintains a full-time, professionally trained staff of relocation and move management experts committed to providing the highest level of customer care.