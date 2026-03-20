Morrison’s Ava Duncan strikes out 13 in 2-1 over Sterling: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Morrison 2, Sterling 1: The game was scoreless until Sterling took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth. The Fillies answered with two runs in the bottom half and Ava Duncan finished with a complete game four-hitter. She struck out 13 and walked none, allowing just one unearned run. Lily Martinez pitched five shutout innings for Sterling and Layla Wright allowed two runs. Bella Scachette and Sophie Damhoff each had two hits and an RBI for Morrison.

Fulton 15, Polo 0 (5 inn.): Jessa Read pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts in the road win. Zoe Kunau had three hits and Kerby Germann had two doubles and two RBIs for the Steamers. Haley Smither scored four runs.

Alleman 7, Rock Falls 1: The Rockets were out-hit 7-1 in their season opener. The Pioneers scored five earned runs against Zoey Silva, who had a hit and a stolen base.

Baseball

Sterling 9, Princeton 7: Sterling held on for the win after giving up six runs in the top of the sixth. Tyler McCafferty led Sterling with three hits and Eli Penne got the win on the mound after five innings pitched.

Fulton 16, Polo 1 (4 inn.): Chase Dykstra and Evan Folk were each 3 of 3 with three RBIs in the win. Eight different Steamers combined for 14 hits.