Lyndon’s annual car show is June 7, registration now underway

These hot rods were just a few of the vehicles that took part in the Lyndon car show Sunday, June 2, 2024. This year's car show is June 7. (Earleen Hinton)

Lyndon will host its 35th annual car show on June 7.

The show will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Richmond Park. Registration is from now through May 15 and can be completed in person, by mail or online at villageoflyndon.org at a cost of $10 per vehicle.

Day-of registration will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. June 7, for $15 per vehicle.

“We broke our record with 162 entries last year, and we would love to see that record broken again this year to celebrate our 35th anniversary,” Event organizer Gerald Armstrong said.

Cash prizes will be awarded to Best in Show (Original) and Best in Show (Modified). Trophies will be awarded to Best Ford, Best GM, Best Mopar, Best Paint and Best Interior.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses that wish to contribute to the event. Trophy sponsorships are $45. T-shirt sponsorships, including logo placement on the event T-shirts and a complimentary T-shirt, are $160. Contact Village Hall at 815-778-4484 for more information.

Early morning breakfast will be available at the Lyndon Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. The Boy Scouts will be on site at Richmond Park selling food all day.

Vendor spaces are available for $10. Food truck permits are available at Village Hall for $100 per year. Contact Village Hall for more information.