Three area wrestlers in state semifinals: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys wrestling

Class 1A state meet: Three area wrestlers advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals as Newman’s Landon Near (113 pounds) and Landon Blanton (132), and Dixon’s Charlie Connors (144) won two straight matches in Champaign.

Near won 3-0 and 5-1 to reach the semifinals, while Blanton won 22-6 before a 2-1 “upset” in the quarterfinals against the No. 3 seed. Connors won 8-0 and 12-4.

At 106, Newman’s Tyler Grennan fell 6-1 to top-seeded Braxton Tittle of Benton and will continue in consolation. Dion’s Riley Paredes won his first match before falling 11-3 in the quarterfinals.

At 120, Dixon’s Jack Ragan won 7-0 before falling 7-2 in the quarterfinals. Morrison’s Cael Wright fell 10-1 in his first match.

At 126, Morrison’s Eli Modglin won 7-1 before a 5-3 loss in the quarterfinals. Newman’s Zhyler Hansen won 8-6 before falling 10-2 in the quarterfinals. Oregon’s Isaiah Perez fell 17-0 against the top seed, Vandalia’s Preston Waughtel.

At 138, Oregon’s third-seeded Nelson Benesh won 20-5 before falling 4-1 to Coal City’s Luke Munsterman.

At 144, Amboy’s Caiden Heath fell 18-3 in his first match.

At 150, Morrison’s Caleb Modglin won 11-4 before falling 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Dixon’s Preston Richards won 8-0 before falling 11-6.

At 157, West Carroll’s fourth-seeded Connor Knop took his first loss via 14-5 decision. WC’s Jonner Smith fell 15-0 at 165 to the the No. 1 seed.

At 190, Morrison’s 10th-seeded Noah Stout won 3-0 before falling 2-1 against the No. 2 seed.

At 285, Dixon’s Dylan Bopes won 16-0 before falling 4-1 to the No. 2 seed. Erie-Prophetstown’s Caleb Reymer won 8-0 before falling 4-1. Bopes and Reymer would meet in the third round of consolation with a win.

Girls basketball

Eastland 34, Dakota 33: Sienna Peterson scored 10 points while Tatum Grim and Morgan McCullough each scored nine in the Durand regional final. Grim hit the game-winning free throw with less than a second left. Eastland will face Wethersfield in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal 6 p.m. at home.

Boys basketball

Milledgeville 45, Fulton 44: Karter Livengood led the Missiles with 21 points and Bryson Wiersema had 12 in the home win. Jacob Voss led Fulton with 16 points and Landen Leu had 11.