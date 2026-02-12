Nominations open for Best of Dixon Awards

Chris Hammitt gestures after being named the Dixon Citizen of the Year Friday, April 4, 2025, at Discover Dixon’s Best of Dixon gala. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon is home to people and businesses making a difference every day, and nominations are open for the 2025 Best of Dixon Awards presented by The Telegraph.

The annual awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions and accomplishments throughout the year. Award categories include Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and 4 Under 40.

Community members are encouraged to help tell Dixon’s story by nominating those who demonstrate leadership, dedication and positive impact in the community.

The Best of Dixon Awards celebration will take place April 17.

Nominations can be submitted by finding “Best of Dixon” under the “Events” tab on the Discover Dixon website.

For information about Discover Dixon and more upcoming events, visit discoverdixon.com.